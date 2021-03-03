Apartment Innovation and Marketing (AIM) Conference Relaunches for 2021 with Three-Event Series

The AIM conference focuses on current best practices and the future of marketing technology and strategy; draws the top industry leaders and supplier partners.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back by popular demand, the most highly anticipated apartment industry conference of 2021 – the Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (better known as AIM) – is being relaunched for 2021 and includes a three-event series that begins in May and focuses on marketing, innovation, networking, supplier partners and the future in multifamily housing.

AIM is produced by Joshua Tree Conference Group Executive Producer and forward-thinker Stephen Lefkovits, who recognizes that the world has changed so much since the last time AIM was held in spring 2019.

“Like so many who work and serve in our industry, 2020 was a string of postponements and cancellations, including AIM 2020,” Lefkovits says. “While this was tough, especially when it comes to the face-to-face interactions that apartment professionals crave so much, we realized that all businesses had to pivot and change throughout last year. Ours has, too. And through all these challenges, therein lies new opportunities. We’re excited to tell you about what is in store.”

Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference 2021, sponsored by Yardi’s RENTCafé has redefined the attendee experience by expanding the conference into three separate events.

• The first event Reconnect will take place virtually on May 4-5. AIM Reconnect focuses on bringing our community together. We will highlight discussions and roundtables for all of our multifamily colleagues to reconnect with one another.

• The second event Reinvent will take place virtually on Aug. 16-18. AIM Reinvent focuses on innovation demonstrations from our partners. They will focus on new product evolutions, capabilities and implementations. These partners will provide solutions to everyday operational challenges.

• Our third and main event titled Reimagine will take place in person on Oct. 17-20 at the fabulous Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, Calif., which sits a long Frisbee toss from the Pacific Ocean along Pacific Coast Highway. Elements of the event will be the same, but we’ve reimagined many parts of AIM to enhance the experience for attendees. For example, we will introduce a TEDX-style stage for short and concise presentations.

Recent attendees spoke of the conference’s exciting value:

“The networking opportunities at the AIM Conference are unlike any conference.”

“It’s the only conference that focuses solely on the technology, the innovation, and the ways that marketing departments can gain benefits and additional insights.”

“AIM is more personalized for the apartment marketing industry than any other event.”

Among the marketing topics discussed are:

• Marketing Technology: Measuring the real world

• Psychology of marketing

• Automation and artificial intelligence

• Leasing technology

• Future Tech

• Transportation and logistics innovations in real estate

• Ethics of personalized data-gathering and marketing

• Selling and marketing cutting-edge enhancements to rental living: service amenities, new technology and shared revenue

• Back to Basics: Auditing Local, Search Engine and Review presence for effectiveness

AIM is the most detailed and informative event in the industry, and is sure to again attract the industry’s leading buyers of online and transactional services in 2021. Attendance at AIM is limited to executives who own and operate multifamily communities – and our sponsors. AIM is not open to the general public or to non-sponsoring vendors. In 2019, almost 850 attendees joined us for the educational experience.

Here’s a highlight video of the 2019 AIM Conference. The best is yet to come. Follow aimconf.com for the latest updates to the conference’s agenda, special guests and other exciting sponsorship, exhibiting and registration information.

Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference: AIM 2021 (aimconf.com)