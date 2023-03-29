Apartment Innovation & Marketing Conference (AIM) Sells Out Sponsorship Opportunities for May Event

AIM welcomes leading supplier partners who focus on how innovation, technology and entrepreneurship help to vault property management to the highest level.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM), presented by Yardi’s REACH by Rentcafe – the industry’s No. 1 apartment marketing and innovation conference – has sold out its sponsorship opportunities.

The event has secured a record number of over 375 multifamily companies that will convene with more than 900 attendees industry professionals May 7-10 in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Produced by Joshua Tree Conference Group (JTCG), this year’s event focuses on how innovation, technology and entrepreneurship has helped to make multifamily the most valuable and exciting asset class in commercial real estate. Visit www.aimconf.com to register.

For the first-time, AIM this year offers an Operations track, with additional breakout sessions on Wednesday, May 10, that address centralized operations, recruitment and retention, insurance and risk management, as well as the “blurring lines” between single-family and multi-family operations.

The only option for industry supplier partners who wish to attend is to purchase an a la carte ticket here.

Property management professionals will explore the latest digital and data-driven environments as well as ChatGPT and how it can bring greater efficiency and enhance the resident experience.

Here are some of the AIM session topics:

• Using AI and BI to Quickly Create Budgets

• Digital Marketing Mistakes

• AI and Search

• Google Updates

• Applied AI for Multifamily Marketing – ChatGPT

• Marketing Hacks for a 1-Person Staff

• The Revolution in Apartment Website

• Streaming TV and Apartment Marketing

• An ESG Bootcamp

• Staff Turnover, the New Pandemic

• The 2022 Pet Awards

This year’s full slate of sponsors includes 30 Lines, ACE by LeaseHawk, Aerwave, AFR, Airbnb, ALN, Amenify, Anyone Home, Apartment List, ApartmentGeofencing, Apartments.com, ApartmentSEO, BetterBot, Brindle Digital Marketing, Catalyst, Connect, Conversion Logix, Convey by Oneday,

Cort, EliseAI, Engrain, Entrata, Flair, Flex, Funnel Leasing, Go Local Interactive, Salesmail

Helix Media 360, HyLy.AI, IDIQ, JTurner, Knock, LCP Media, LocalIQ, Loop & Tie, ManageGo, Michelson Found Animals, MRI Software

Oda Studios, Opiniion, Peek, Perfect Promotions, PERQ, PooPrints, Quext, RealFoundations, RealPage, Realtor.com, RealtyCom Partners, Realync, REBA, Rent, Rentcafe, Rent Dynamics, Rentable, Rentgrata, Rently, REPLI, Resi,

Resident Radius, Resident360, Respage, Rooof, Show My Property, Soci, Social Kapture, Sprout Marketing, Tour24, Updater, Venn, Weblisters, Yardi, Zark, Zego, Zillow, Zipcode Creative, Zuma, and Zumper.

From that list, AIM welcomes 12 new supplier partners this year: Aerwave, Brindle Digital Marketing, Go Local Interactive, Helix Media 360, Managego, PooPrints, Resi, Resident Radius, Salesmail, Sprout Marketing, Venn, Zark, and Zipcode Creative.

Sponsors will be on hand for product demonstrations and serve on roundtables at the beautiful venue the Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, a few hundred yards from the Pacific Ocean beach and pier.

Visit www.aimconf.com/agenda for full agenda and to register.