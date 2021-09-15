Peer39 Grows Contextual Data Marketplace with New Providers and Modern Controls for Responsible Media Investment
Additions include cookie-free targeting options and controls to fund credible journalism and avoid misinformation, copyright infringement and toxic narrativesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer39, the leading global provider of pre-bid keyword, contextual, and brand safety solutions for modern marketers, today announced the addition of new contextual data providers to its Contextual Data Marketplace™, bringing the total to 14 partners. These providers fall into two key categories: modern tools to help brands be more responsible with their media investment, and privacy-friendly targeting products to optimize programmatic media.
Advertisers deploying modern brand responsibility strategies will now have easy access to all of these new partners in the Contextual Data Marketplace. For the first time, marketers can bundle the needed controls to execute traditional brand safety, G.A.R.M. suitability, and responsible media buying strategies. The new features ensure brands are funding credible journalism that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion, while also providing certainty that their media spend does not fund disinformation/fake news, copyright infringing content, and toxic narratives.
The Global Disinformation Index (GDI), White-Bullet (anti-piracy), Factmata (content risk), Socialcontext (DE&I opportunities in news content), DeepSee (publisher quality), and Adloox (viewability and fraud) are now available in the Marketplace, joining Newsguard to round out the Brand Suitability and Responsibility Suite. Goldfish Media (location and time-based) and Burbio (school start and holiday data) join Reticle and Planalytics in broadening the Marketplace’s offering of cookie-free optimization data partners.
“Most disinformation peddlers are financially motivated,” said Dr. Daniel J. Rogers, Co-Founder and CTO of GDI. “In their pursuit of granular audiences, widely-known brands have unwittingly supported disinformation as a result. Thankfully, there are more solutions available now to combat these potential outcomes, and Peer39’s efforts have made these solutions, and the data driving them, easily accessible, helping marketers along the way.”
The expanded Marketplace offers more than 1,000 new and unique, 100% cookie-free contextual controls to optimize performance and targeting, or modern avoidance in programmatic ad campaigns.
“At Socialcontext we’re focused solely on finding good news for advertisers to take advantage of, The Contextual Marketplace allows us to stay focused and avoid the management of integrations and contracts,” said Chris Vargo, CEO of socialcontext.ai. “Peer39 has lowered the barriers to entry for this market and in doing so they have created a data ecosystem that’s inclusive and exhaustive.”
“Brands are currently under the influence of twin narratives around the privacy first-era of advertising, and the need to take more social responsibility with their media investment,” said Mario Diez, CEO of Peer39. “The addition of new partners to the Marketplace helps brands work toward implementing media investment tactics that not only fund media environments that align with their brand values, but also target audiences in privacy-centric fashion that future-proofs their strategy. Privacy-sensitive, socially aware brands are not the future -- they are the present, and these tools help bring brands into the modern era.”
The Contextual Data Marketplace™ launched in March 2021 to meet the growing demand for data sets that provide insight and an understanding of context, in order to make ads relevant for users, without the use of cookies or identifiers. Marketplace is now widely available through DSPs, helping brands and agencies better assess brand suitability and safety, and spot and avoid fake news, misinformation, and copyright infringement.
About Peer39
Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.
