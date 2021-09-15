DevOps Dozen² Awards 2021 Nominations Now Open
DevOps Dozen Awards are back for the seventh year, celebrating innovative people and companies whose contributions are of great value to the DevOps community
These awards will recognize those who have displayed exceptional leadership and hard work in the DevOps community while navigating through these challenging times.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, has opened nominations for the seventh annual DevOps Dozen Awards. Submissions will be accepted now through October 22. For the second year in a row, the awards program has been expanded to include a vendor section and a community member section, with 12 categories in each.
There are a dozen awards in each of the two main sections:
1. DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards: These vendor awards recognize the most innovative companies developing and selling outstanding solutions to empower developers, DevOps and IT operations teams. Each entry costs $250. Vendors may nominate themselves.
2. DevOps Dozen Community Awards: These awards celebrate organizations and leaders who have accomplished outstanding achievements and made significant contributions to the DevOps community. The nominees with the highest number of votes in each category will advance to the finals. A maximum of two entries in each category will be allowed per nomination. There are no nomination fees in this category, but it is not open to commercial vendors.
“Last year we expanded the awards to honor both vendors and community leaders, and we’re doing that again,” said Alan Shimel, founder and CEO, MediaOps. “These awards will recognize those who have displayed exceptional leadership and contributions to the DevOps community while navigating through these challenging times.”
Important Dates and Deadlines
* Nominations for all categories via public vote or vendor registration are open as of September 15, 2021.
* Nominations and voting for the first phase will close at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 22, 2021.
* Finalists will be announced/public voting opens on November 1, 2021.
* Public voting ends/judges' submissions due by 5:00 p.m. ET on December 31, 2021.
* DevOps Dozen² winners will be announced during the Predict 2022 Virtual Summit on January 18, 2022.
DevOps Dozen² 2020 Award Categories
Here are the 12 award categories for the DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards:
* Best End-to-End DevOps Tool/Service
* Best DevOps Repo/Git/GitOps Tool/Service
* Best CI/CD Tool
* Best Value Stream Management Tool
* Best Observability Solution
* Best DevSecOps Solution
* Best Testing Service/Tool
* Best Kubernetes Platform/Service
* Best Cloud-Native Security Solution/Service
* Best DevOps for Mainframe Solution
* Best DevOps for DataOps/Database Solution
* Best New DevOps Tool/Service Provider
Here are the 12 award categories for the DevOps Dozen Community Awards:
* Best DevOps Industry Implementation
* Best DevOps Survey/Analysis/Research
* Best DevOps-Related Video Series (video)
* Best DevOps-Related Audio Podcast Series
* Best DevOps Book/eBook of the Year
* Top DevOps Evangelist
* Best DevOps Transformation (non-vendor)
* Best DevOps Virtual Event of the Year
* Most Innovative DevOps Open Source Project
* DevOps Executive of the Year
* Best DevOps Presentation of the Year
* Best DevOps.com Article of the Year
Additional Resources
* For more information about the award categories, please visit the DevOps Dozen website.
* Read the blog by MediaOps founder Alan Shimel.
* For any information regarding entry process, awards, timing or any technical issues regarding the website, please contact us at DD@devops.com.
About MediaOps
MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are re-shaping the world of technology, including DevOps, cloud-native, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community, for thought leadership, demand generation, and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.
