MediaOps Wins Two Gold Hermes Creative Awards for Video and Podcast

TechStrong TV takes home the Gold Hermes Creative Award for video and DevOps Chats wins the Gold Hermes Creative Award for audio/podcast seriesBOCA RATON , FL , UNITES STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, announced today that they are the recipient of two 2021 Hermes Creative Gold Awards for their TechStrong TV video series and DevOps Chats podcasts.
The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Hermes Creative Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.
The specific MediaOps broadcast programs recognized in the Gold category are:
TechStrong TV won in the video/informational category. TechStrong TV is a streamed broadcast featuring fresh video news and information three days a week and on-demand content from conferences and shows two days a week on the Digital Anarchist network. TechStrong TV features interviews with industry thought leaders, covering the latest news on DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud native and digital transformation.
DevOps Chats was recognized in the audio/podcast series category. DevOps Chats is a “fireside chat” podcast featuring DevOps.com and Security Boulevard Editor-in-Chief, Alan Shimel, discussing relevant topics with luminaries and thought leaders in the DevOps and security industries.
“We are honored to be recognized for our innovation in tech broadcasting. I am proud of the hard work and commitment the MediaOps team puts into creating and producing these programs,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “These awards validate MediaOps’ ongoing dedication to inform and educate the IT community by delivering high-quality and engaging content to our audience.”
TechStrong TV is available on the web at Techstrong.tv, with on-demand segments available on DigitalAnarchist.com and the MediaOps community sites (DevOps.com, Security Boulevard, Container Journal). TechStrong TV is also available on LinkedIn Live (DevOps.com page), Facebook Live (DevOps.com page), YouTube (DevOps TV channel), on the DevOps.com mobile app for iOS and Android, and on TV via DevOps.com app for OTT channels on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Episodes are available after broadcast on-demand at Digital Anarchist, the next-gen streaming service for tech communities, which offers in-depth coverage on DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud-native and digital transformation, adding high-quality content on a regular basis. DevOps Chats are published on SoundCloud and iTunes, and are also available on Digital Anarchist.
About MediaOps
MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are re-shaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community, for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.
