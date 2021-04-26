Christopher Krebs to Keynote in Live Fireside Chat/Q&A Session at DevOps Connect: DevSecOps at RSA Conference 2021
Former Director of Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to headline free one-day eventBOCA RATON , FL , UNITES STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, today announced that Former Director of the Department of Homeland’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, will be its keynote speaker at DevOps Connect: DevSecOps, a free one-day virtual event to take place on Friday, May 19, during the week of RSA Conference 2021. For the keynote session, Krebs will participate in a live fireside chat with MediaOps Founder and Editor-in-Chief Alan Shimel, which will also include questions fielded from attendees.
“I am excited to have Chris headline our DevOps Connect: DevSecOps security event at RSA Conference this year. His experience in both the public and private sector of managing risk to businesses and government agencies, enabling them to defend themselves against cyber and physical threats is impressive. Chris probably knows as much about election security and working in a public-private partnership to safeguard our critical infrastructure as anyone. I look forward to an engaging discussion with him,” said Shimel.
Krebs is a founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group, and previously served as the first director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for two years. Before serving as CISA Director, Krebs served in various roles at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), responsible for a range of cybersecurity, critical infrastructure and national resilience issues. Prior to his time at DHS, he directed U.S. cybersecurity policy for Microsoft and advised industry and government clients on complex cybersecurity and business risk matters while serving in positions with Obsidian Analysis and Dutko Consulting. Finally, he also served in the George W. Bush Administration, advising DHS leadership on domestic and international risk management and public-private partnership initiatives.
Krebs holds a Bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.
For the sixth year in a row, DevOps Connect: DevSecOps is again part of the RSA Conference. Each year, MediaOps puts together a line-up of internationally recognized speakers to bring security and DevOps professionals the best in peer-to-peer knowledge exchange.
