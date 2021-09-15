Libbey Appoints Lois Elizabeth Bingham as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Lois Elizabeth Bingham joins the company as an executive officer on September 14, 2021.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey is excited to announce the appointment of Lois Elizabeth Bingham to the position of Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. Lois joins the company as an executive officer on September 14, 2021.

Bingham joins Libbey from a national non-profit organization where she spent 18 months as Executive Director. In her time with the business, she successfully led a significant transformation and positioned the organization for sustainable and long-term viability.

In addition to her executive business leadership experience, Lois brings nearly 30 years of deep and broad legal experience. Prior to her most recent role, she spent 12 years at a global leader and one of the largest privately-owned automotive suppliers. In her time there, Lois quickly progressed, serving as its VP, General Counsel, Secretary and Compliance Officer for the last eight years of her tenure. Prior to that, she served as VP, Assistant General Counsel, and Assistant Secretary at a data analytics firm. In her earlier career, she was an Associate and Of Counsel with a law firm.

Lois brings a true Makers spirit through her career accomplishments and extensive service within many local and national professional associations and Board service. She also holds many honors, including, but not limited to, being honored by Crain’s Detroit Business as General Counsel of the Year and the Association of Corporate Counsel.

"We look forward to her partnership, guidance, and influence in Libbey’s ongoing transformation, growth, and the execution of our purpose-driven strategy," said Michael Bauer, CEO.



About Libbey

