WVDOH Accepts Bids Remotely for 32 Projects
The projects will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice's Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program. Several other bridge projects included in the letting will be paid for with money requested by Justice in June and approved by the West Virginia Legislature. State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said all the bridges included in the Roads to Prosperity program are older structures that cost a lot of money to keep safe for the public. “One was built in 1916,” Brown said. “Obviously, they get more expensive to maintain the older they get. “Being able to use the money the governor has given us to replace those with new structures will save the taxpayers money in the long run,” Brown said. The Sept. 14 letting included the following projects:
- Barboursville Curb Ramps (Cabell County)
- Bethany Pike (Brooke County)
- Dallas Pike Interchange (Ohio County)
- Nitro 2nd Avenue Streetscape (Kanawha County)
- Terra Alta On the Move project (Preston County)
- District 6 guardrail replacements
- RHL Boulevard connector (Kanawha County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Big Creek Bridge (Fayette County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- I-81 Exit 23 southbound exit improvement (Berkeley County)
- Indian Creek Bridge (Summers County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Servia-Burnsville Road project (Braxton County)
- Mahan Bridge (Fayette County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Barboursville Park Equestrian Trail (Cabell County)
- Kimball Slab Bridge (McDowell County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Bartley Bottom Bridge (McDowell County) Roads to Prosperity)
- US 340 Left Turn Lane project (Jefferson County)
- Tuckers Branch Slide correction (Putnam County)
- District 4 guardrail replacement
- Princeton Thorn Street project (Mercer County)
- Annabelle Bridge (Mercer County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Mohawk Arch project (McDowell County)
- Cairo Road project (Ritchie County)
- PFC WF Harrison Memorial Bridge (Jackson and Kanawha County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Private Willis Brunty Memorial Bridge (Lincoln County)
- Thorofare Road Bridge (Kanawha County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Millard Bridge (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- PFC David H. Shifflet Memorial Bridge overlay (Randolph County)
- Princeton Main Street sidewalk project (Mercer County)
- Extra Arch Bridge (Putnam County)
- Flinderation Bridge (Harrison County)
- Stonelick Creek Bridge (Jackson County)
- Corporal Thomas Bennett Memorial Bridge (Monongalia County)