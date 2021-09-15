Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Clermont
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Bay Village
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Shaker Heights Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Office of Budget and Management
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Office of the Inspector General
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio State Chiropractic Board
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio State School for the Blind
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Wauseon Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Cincinnati Technology Academy
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
Logan
Village of West Liberty
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Village of Malta
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Madison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of New Franklin
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
