For Immediate Release:

September 15, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Clermont Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Bay Village 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Shaker Heights Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Office of Budget and Management 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Office of the Inspector General 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio State Chiropractic Board 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio State School for the Blind 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Wauseon Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Cincinnati Technology Academy 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 Logan Village of West Liberty 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Village of Malta 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Madison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of New Franklin Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

