Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 16, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 15, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Clermont

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Bay Village

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shaker Heights Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Office of Budget and Management

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Office of the Inspector General

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio State Chiropractic Board

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio State School for the Blind

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Wauseon Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati Technology Academy

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Logan

Village of West Liberty

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Village of Malta

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Madison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of New Franklin

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

