AMCA vs ISO 9001: Showdown of American Quality vs China

AMCA, the pro-American quality certification is changing the face of quality recognition in the U.S. on the strength of patriotism

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMCA (http://amcacert.com) is reaching out to the nation's Lone Star state to gain momentum on its nationwide 'American Quality' campaign to revitalize the U.S. manufacturing sector. Texas, perhaps the most patriotic state in the country is welcoming AMCA will open arms, according to news reports in Dallas and Houston.

AMCA's new campaign, part of its 'Buy American Movement,' is getting the attention of U.S. manufacturers unhappy with their ISO registrar and costs, according to AMCA spokeswomen Linda Brown. Brown said U.S. companies are increasingly learning of the number of fake ISO certificates on the market which is unfortunately impacting legitimate ISO certifications.

“China by far leads the world in the number of ISO 9001 certified companies with over 450,000 total ISO certificates issued compared to less than 40,000 for the United States, according to a 2019 report” said Brown. She added, “Obviously China has more manufacturing facilities, however with so many Chinese manufacturers ISO certified, one needs to ask if China is known for quality or mass production?”

AMCA is taking a different approach to quality certification with their ambitiously bold campaign to regain the reputation of US-made products as the 'highest quality in the world.' “When people all over world see those beautiful words 'Made in USA' and certified by AMCA, we want them to know instantly the value of American quality is second to none,” said AMCA founder Don LaBelle.

Texas and other US-based manufacturers, machine shops, distributors, exporters and other industrial suppliers can submit an application for AMCA quality certification at https://amcacert.com/get-quality-certified/

AMCA (American Made Customer Accredited) is the first pro-American quality certification for the U.S. manufacturing sector. Being AMCA certified ensures your company is recognized for quality and integrity independent of ISO's foreign certification schemes. Companies certified to AMCA standards are over-seen and accredited by their own customers... making AMCA the only truly impartial accreditation in quality certification. AMCA is the 'Gold Standard' of American quality in the manufacturing sector. Learn more at http://www.amcacert.com

