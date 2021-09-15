Barber Islington - "Cristian The Next Barber Expertise" Partners with Da'Dude Hair Products
A new barbershop called Cristian TNBE opens in central London and offering Da'Dude Hair Products.
Being a barber is not just a job, It's my life and my passion. I started to play with my cousin's hair at the of 6 and my mom saw potential in me and she always encouraged me.”LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Barbers have a new barbershop called "Cristian - The Next Barber Expertise" or "Cristina TNBE" for a shorter version. This barbershop is located on Whitecross Street. in central London. It opened its doors this year, shortly after the UK Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed. Their premises offers customers a range of modern style haircuts. Including, expert hair colouring and beard trimming.
— Cristian Livolsi
The barber premises provides top-quality hair care for men of all ages. That is why Da’Dude hair product range was chosen to be used on all their customers. Da’Dude is a line of men’s hair care products formulated and manufactured by a small, family-owned business. Their range was previously available for sale only online. However, Cristian TNBE now stocks the Da'Dude products for sale in the barbershop.
Whether it’s a classic haircut or something more modern and trendy, Cristian aims to deliver an exceptional service. And with the use of Da’Dude hair product range customers can expect a high degree of satisfaction. Because all of the ADa’Dude styling products give a long-lasting hold and a natural look to men's hairstyles.
Cristian The Next Barber Expertise can be found in central London 201 Whitecross St, London EC1Y 8QP. Visit their website and follow them on Instagram for more information and samples of their fabulous haircuts for men.
