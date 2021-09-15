Submit Release
Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Second District.

 

  • Burglary Two: Saturday, July 24, 2021, at approximately 6:17 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-103-192

 

  • Burglary Two: Monday, July 26, 2021, at approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-103-658

 

  • Burglary Two: On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 10:40 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. CCN: 21-116-444

 

  • Burglary Two: On Monday, August 30, 2021, at approximately 1:15 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-123-051

 

  • Burglary Two: On Monday, September 13, 2021, at approximately 10:11 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 1800 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspect was apprehended by responding units. CCN: 21-131-470

 

On Monday, September 13, 2021, 64 year-old Tyrone Hopson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with five counts of Burglary Two Offenses.

 

