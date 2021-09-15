News Release - LSA - Property Damage - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Friday, 09-10-21 from 1800-2230 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Community National Bank, Troy VT parking lot

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident after causing property damage

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Mikayla and Sonia Paxman

AGE: 19 / 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Friday, 09-10-21 at approximately 2230 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from

Mikayla Paxman advising someone hit her vehicle while it was parked at Community

National Bank in Troy VT. Paxman advised her vehicle was parked there from approximately

1800 hours and 2230 hours on that date. Paxman advised when she returned to her vehicle,

there was damage to the rear bumper area. Paxman's vehicle is a 2014 blue Ford Focus.

Evidence was collected from the scene, to include video surveillance from the area businesses.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at

VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208