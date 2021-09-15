News Release - LSA - Property Damage - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503154
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Friday, 09-10-21 from 1800-2230 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Community National Bank, Troy VT parking lot
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident after causing property damage
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Mikayla and Sonia Paxman
AGE: 19 / 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Friday, 09-10-21 at approximately 2230 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from
Mikayla Paxman advising someone hit her vehicle while it was parked at Community
National Bank in Troy VT. Paxman advised her vehicle was parked there from approximately
1800 hours and 2230 hours on that date. Paxman advised when she returned to her vehicle,
there was damage to the rear bumper area. Paxman's vehicle is a 2014 blue Ford Focus.
Evidence was collected from the scene, to include video surveillance from the area businesses.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at
VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
