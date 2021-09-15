UPDATE: Located Safely. Thank you.

The Windham Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Renee Roach of Windham. Renee was last seen in the front yard of her home at 21 Ice House Rd. in Windham at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Renee is a white female, 5’03, 120 lbs. with red hair and hazel eyes. Renee who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s wears glasses and was last seen wearing a plum colored sleeveless shirt, an orange sports bra and grey workout pants. A K-9 track is currently underway to attempt to locate Renee.

Anyone who sees Renee Roach or has information should call 911 or the Windham Police Department at 207.893.2810 Ext. 2