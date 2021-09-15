UPDATED News Release/ New Haven/ Motorcycle fatality
CASE#:21B502234
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/14/21 1532 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 7
TOWN: New Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kayla Delphia
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end/ drivers side
INJURIES: significant
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Stephen Tucker
Age: 69
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODLE: Motorcycle
INJURIES: FATAL
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 14, 2021, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont Route 7 and River Rd. in the Town of New Haven. Upon the arrival of the Troopers, the operator of the motorcycle (Tucker) was found to be deceased. The operator of the Honda Odyssey (Delphia) was removed from the vehicle and transported to Porter Medical Center for significant injuries sustained during the crash.
Initial investigation indicates Vehicle #1 was turning left onto Vermont Route 7. Vehicle #2 was traveling North on Vermont Route 7 at the same time as vehicle #1 had pulled out into the intersection. Vehicle #2 struck Vehicle #1 in the driver's side. Both vehicles were totaled. This crash is still under investigation by the Vermont State Police.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the New Haven Fire & Rescue Department, Addison County Sheriff's Department, Vergennes Police Department, E.J Towing, and the Middlebury Rescue Squad.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
