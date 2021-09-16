AnalyticsIQ Announces Data Integration Partnership with Snowflake
Leading predictive marketing & analytics provider, AnalyticsIQ, can provide Snowflake users with B2C, B2B & custom audience data for analytics and modeling
By joining our marketplace, Snowflake customers will be able to take advantage of our ‘try before you buy’ capabilities so they can evaluate data, including AnalyticsIQ’s.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, the leading provider of predictive marketing data, today announced an expanded relationship with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. AnalyticsIQ will now make its B2C and B2B data available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. Through this integration, organizations of all sizes and across all industries will have access to thousands of AnalyticsIQ’s powerful, predictive data points. Snowflake users can tap into the power of this data for first-party audience enrichment, custom analytics, predictive modeling, digital targeting, and measurement.
“Our data is incredibly valuable. But what’s wonderful about our integration with Snowflake and the data collaboration capabilities they offer users is that organizations aren’t handcuffed to a single data source,” says Margo Hock, VP of Strategic Partnerships at AnalyticsIQ. “Snowflake Data Marketplace makes it simple for users to not only access the specified data AnalyticsIQ data points they need, but they can easily blend together additional niche data sources and connect it to their own first-party data,” adds Hock.
Snowflake’s approach to managing large amounts of data on a single, integrated platform means that brands who wish to use AnalyticsIQ’s data will be able to access the data offline, online, and even through tokenization partners with ease. Users will experience a streamlined purchasing process and recognize cost-savings through seamless, scalable data storage. As part of AnalyticsIQ's participation in the Snowflake Data Marketplace, companies can also work directly with AnalyticsIQ to develop custom data assets and audiences.
“We are thrilled to have AnalyticsIQ join the Snowflake Data Marketplace. Our company is committed to helping data consumers access the best of the best data providers,” shares Snowflake Industry Principal for Media & Entertainment, Adrian Bolosan. “By joining our marketplace, Snowflake customers will be able to take advantage of our ‘try before you buy’ capabilities so they can evaluate data, including AnalyticsIQ’s, and then seamlessly upgrade to the full dataset when they’re ready,” states Bolosan.
For more information about AnalyticsIQ’s B2C and B2B data available within the Snowflake Data Marketplace, visit https://analytics-iq.com.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. As the first company to consistently combine cognitive psychology with data science, we help marketers better understand why and how consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/.
