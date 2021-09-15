Protecting Small Businesses During COVID-19

Scott Mason, Professional Speaker

New York Business Coach Provides Insight to Becoming Pandemic-Proof

Every person has the inner ability to cope with loss, overcome obstacles and find connections, which is more important than ever during a pandemic.” — Scott Mason

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced roughly one-third of small businesses to close across the country. To help business owners prevail through the continuing economic challenges, New York business coach, podcaster and speaker, Scott Mason, is sharing unique insight to making businesses more resilient and pandemic-proof.

“During this pandemic, business owners have walked through the darkest woods that many of us have ever seen in their lives,” says Scott Mason. “As someone who has overcome major obstacles in my past, I feel it is a personal responsibility to share my story and experience to help business owners make it through the other side of this pandemic.”

Mason is biracial and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ family. As a child, he was adopted by and raised in rural Middle America by African American parents in an overwhelmingly white social milieu. Through this experience, Mason is uniquely qualified to share meaningful insight that will engage, inspire, and build the leaders of tomorrow.

“Everything we imagine in our lives is possible when we connect with purpose. Every person has the inner ability to cope with loss, overcome obstacles and find connections, which is more important than ever during a pandemic,” says Mason.

“Scott Mason is one of those rare speakers who has become powerful by mastering his natural gift of storytelling. He motivates me to find my courage to be great,” says Martin Cowart, Founder, Financial Heart Space LLC.

Mason is available for booking speaking engagements and training seminars.

About Scott Mason:

Scott Mason is an inspirational and energizing keynote speaker who leads his audiences to a space where they can fully embrace their unique personal journey, discover their inner strength, and live their purpose. Mason uses his own life experiences to connect with his audience on a deep and personal level, and these life experiences are also a testament to personal perseverance and hope. Mason hosts a regular podcast and is known as passionate, high-energy, thought-provoking, and captivating. He is a graduate of Columbia Law School and Carleton College and completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program in 2019. Those interested in booking Scott Mason can reach out to Veronica V. Sopher at veronica@veronicavsopher.com.

Scott Mason - Motivational Speaker