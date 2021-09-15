Dental Implants Markets on Route to Recovery from COVID-19 Encouraged by Rising Global Population

COVID-19 severely affected the global dental implant market in 2020. However, as vaccines continue to be administered globally, the market is expected to return to pre-pandemic volumes by 2022.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm has released exclusive research on the global dental implant and final abutment market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, the value of the global dental implant and final abutment market was heavily impacted by COVID-19 as the market drastically decreased in 2020. Moving forward, iData forecasts that the rise in CAD/CAM adoption, demographic factors, and demand for improved aesthetics will encourage significant recovery and growth by 2027.

According to iData's Global Report for Dental Implants and Final Abutments, the global market was estimated at $3.2 billion in 2020. The 2020 market value experienced approximately a 36% decrease from the 2019 valuation, evidently indicating the global pandemics’ extreme effect on the market. Moving into 2021, the market is expected to rapidly increase before leveling off to more than double the current value by 2027. These reports include procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's reports include a separate analysis for dental implants and final abutments. The dental implant market includes segments for premium, value, and discount implants. Additionally, the final abutment market includes segments for stock, custom cast, and CAD/CAM abutments. Overall, demographic factors are a major driver of the global market. The rising global population generally supports most healthcare markets and, since edentulism rates are highly correlated with age, the dental implant market is no exception.

Among the many competitors within these markets Straumann Group, Envista, and Dentsply Sirona are the leaders followed by Osstem Implant and Zimmer Biomet. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within these reports which have one or more products offered in this space. Straumann Group led both the dental implant and final abutment markets while also holding leading positions in a number of regions and sub-segments within those markets.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

