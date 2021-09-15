Aquatik’s BigTime Conference Gets More Secure with Norton 360 for Gamers

Big Time Conference Crest

Aquatik is thrilled to have Norton Gaming come on as one of our BigTime partners. Few brands in the world protect and secure your personal information while boosting your PC game performance.” — Andrew Bouley

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North American gaming content and esports organization Aquatik has announced an exciting new partnership with Norton Gaming, part of NortonLifeLock, which combines Cyber Safety with competitive esports. The partnership will be activated through both the Aquatik brand and the Norton 360 Gamers product line via Aquatik’s Annual Big-Time College tournament series featuring Valorant.

Andrew Bouley, Founder and CEO at Aquatik, commented on the partnership: “Aquatik is thrilled to have Norton Gaming come on as one of our BigTime partners. Few brands in the world protect and secure your personal information while boosting your PC game performance. This will be instrumental at ensuring all our players can effortlessly compete without any interruptions or threats.”

The BigTime Conference puts 28 collegiate esports teams head-to-head over a 13-week season where they combined for two separate prize pools of $10,000 each. This year Norton has helped Aquatik amp up the perks the players receive by providing them with access to the Norton 360 for Gamers service and supplying this year’s prize pool.

BigTime Conference was won by the esports team from Illinois, who will be reentering the battlefield this year to see if they can take home another 1st place finish, but the team from Wisconsin will also be aiming to secure the win. For more information on The BigTime conference and to see how these talented teams start off the season, visit Aquatik at aquatik.gg/bigtime or tune into the conference live September 17th on twitch.tv/aquatikesports.