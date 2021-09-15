Webolutions - Denver's Most Experienced Custom Website Developers

The Denver digital marketing agency was recognized for its exceptional work on the website they created for The Stone Collection.

Webolutions Wins 2021 Communicator Award

DENVER, CO – August 24, 2021 – Webolutions, the leading digital marketing agency in Denver, has recently received an Award of Excellence in the 27th annual Communicator Awards in the category of Features – Visual Appeal – Aesthetic. Each year, the Communicator Awards honor excellence in strategic, effective, and meaningful communication across digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile, print, and other mediums. Webolutions earned the award for their work on the website they created for one of their clients, The Stone Collection.

“We’re thrilled to receive this prestigious award,” says John Vachalek, CEO and founder of Webolutions. “One of our core values is ‘Our Passion Shines,’ and this ethos was evident throughout every aspect of this website project. Our team worked extremely hard to deliver a beautiful website that addressed a variety of goals our client established at the start of the project. We’re honored to see these efforts recognized, and we’re excited about the improved results our client is already experiencing after the launch of their new website.”

The Stone Collection is an importer and distributor of high quality premium stone slabs. They wanted their new website to reflect the beauty of the materials they use, and to serve as an online resource that would share their team’s extensive knowledge with visitors. In addition, they sought to create a virtual gallery experience that visually rivaled their incredible showroom. The need to build individual virtual showrooms for each of their locations across the nation added a layer of complexity to the project.

In order to deliver the desired outcome for this project, Webolutions guided The Stone Collection through a process that includes:

• Market positioning consulting to identify what is unique and special about The Stone Collection compared to their competitors

• Development of a brand platform that effectively conveys their story and presents a unified message throughout their marketing efforts

• Their exclusive Performance by Design™ approach to custom web design in order to create a website UX (user experience) and UI (user interface) that addressed the client’s specific needs and goals

• Website development using their proven Websites Right Methodology™ to ensure all functional elements of the website adhere to industry best practices and align with the design goals established at the onset of the project

The end result was a website with a variety of robust and complex features, including a multi-site platform that allows each individual store to control their own content, geolocation recognition and direction to steer website visitors to their closest local gallery location, individual showroom location mini-sites to ensure visitors can access accurate information about the store location nearest to them, and an interactive inspiration gallery that allows visitors to explore the breadth of beautiful applications that can be achieved when working with The Stone Collection.

In addition to achieving the sophisticated functional and aesthetic goals established at the onset of the project, the new website has experienced impressive SEO results within just four months of its launch:

• New website organic traffic up 50% from the previous year

• 4 priority keywords moved from page 2 to the #1 position on page 1 of Google search rankings

• 1 priority keyword moved from page 5 to the #1 position on page 1 of Google search rankings

• 4 priority keywords moved from page 2 to the #2 position on page 1 of Google search rankings

• 4 priority keywords moved from page 3 to the #3 position on page 1 of Google search rankings

In just a short time, The Stone Collection has experienced a variety of benefits from the improved website user experience and enhanced SEO results. With their new website, they are positioned to achieve the growth goals their business has established for the upcoming years.

About Webolutions

Webolutions is a digital marketing agency located in Denver, Colorado. Since 1994, they have provided comprehensive marketing solutions to nationwide clients. Services include custom web design and web development, search engine optimization (SEO), brand strategy, content marketing, social media, and Google Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising management. Webolutions is a Google Partner, annually recognized as a top Denver web development and digital marketing firm.

