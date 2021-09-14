Beach Sandy Products Make a Hollywood Debut with a Sand Remover for Stars to Keep Their Homes and Cars Sand Free
Beach Sandy will launch in the DPA PRE AWARDS GIFT SUITE 2021, in September at the Sunset Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DPA PRE AWARDS GIFT SUITE 2021 will host its event at the beginning of the awards season in Hollywood, and will invite for the 18th year, nominees of various TV shows, influencers and media.
Beach Sandy is a mission based lifestyle brand focusing on providing products that have a sustainable component to enhance the precious time you spend at the beach with family and friends. We are passionate about clean seas and solving beach plastic problems facing global coastlines. The company's mission is to provide useful beach products and spread the message to “Just do one thing” in your life to help with sustainability for our planet. Our beach goers want to be able to make some sort of impact to help the beaches, and our products allow them to do just that. Each of our products will have at least one component that is sustainable to continue spreading our message to "Just do one thing" to make a positive impact on the one ocean that connects us all.
A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, President and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice or Toronto. “I chose the Beach Sandy sand remover brush kit as I thought everybody will need these products. We all fight the sand when we go to the beach. I felt it was a great gift to present along with bikinis from Brazil, or special trips to French Polynesia” says Nathalie Dubois.
Beach Sandy founder, Sujata Eyrick, designer and nature lover has spent her life exploring beautiful beaches. Family, kindness, joy, freedom, fitness and being inclusive to all….these are the values that she wakes up to look for every day. Sujata’s seaside passion has led her from the Hamptons, Virginia Beach to the Outer Banks, Isle of Palms and Miami on the East Coast. Malibu and Laguna Beach on the West, St. Barth’s and various islands Caribbean, to all the beautiful beaches of the Hawaiian Islands, and even as far as the exotic South Pacific paradises of Bora Bora and Tahiti. She travels to global beaches and captures all of her videos and product photographs on her own. It’s a part of her business that she truly enjoys and feels it brings authenticity to her products.
Time spent at the beach and coastlines overlooking majestic bodies of water as waves crash and seagulls fly have brought an element of sea therapy into Sujata’s life. The fresh air by the sea and the profound blue mind effect it has on health, wellbeing along with a dose of peace, is the driving force that inspired her company.
The two piece brush kit will help users to quickly remove sand. It has proven to be a must have for the beach, lakeside, or even a simple sandbox. Sand can be easily wiped away from feet, surfboards, beach toys, volleyball, kites, tents, chairs and even the bottom of a beach bag. Sand will stay where it belongs and not on gear or skin. A pet can even be cleaned up after a beach stroll. The microfiber towel bag is great for storage and doubles as a screen and sunglasses wipe. Brushes are 100% beech wood.
You can leave the sand behind when you are finished with your beach day and ready to go!
Beach enthusiasts that are interested in purchasing The Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush Pack can find it on the Amazon marketplace.
Testimonial:
Wonderful product! Works great on removing sand from chairs, coolers, boogie boards and feet! It even quickly removed the sand from my son's beach wheelchair! The handy bag also cleans cell phones and sunglasses! -Joann Neill
