Iowa Transportation Commission approves Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program funding

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 14, 2021 – At its meeting in Ames today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $1.5 million in funding to support six public transit projects. The projects are funded under the state Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Fund for new or improved facilities to support public transit services.

Made available each year by the Iowa General Assembly, a transit system can apply to have up to 80 percent of their project funded through this program. To qualify, a transit system must secure local funding for a minimum of 20 percent of the project costs.

These six projects were approved by the Commission.

Vehicle Storage Facility (SEIBUS-Burlington): $400,000

Bus Storage and Administrative Facility (Cedar Rapids Transit-Cedar Rapids): $105,356

New Heating and Air Conditioning System (CyRide - Ames): $331,548

Bus Storage and Administrative Facility Updates (Corridor Rides-Washington Co.): $472,456

Office Building Rehabilitation (MIDAS Regional Transit-Fort Dodge): $158,640

Sliding Door Replacement (Sioux City Transit-Sioux City): $32,000

“The Public Transit Infrastructure Grant Program is an essential source of funding for urgent facility needs of Iowa’s public transit agencies. This program enables transit systems to construct, renovate, and maintain facilities that are critical to the safe and efficient operation of the systems and maintenance of transit vehicles,” said Sree Mitra, Transit Program Manager, Modal Transportation Bureau for the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Public transit service is available in all 99 counties. It provides over 24 million rides a year getting the public where they need to go. Visit www.iowadot.gov/transit for more information on Iowa’s public transit systems, and stay connected with Iowa Public Transit on Facebook

Contact: Sree Mitra at 515-239-1806 or sreeparna.mitra@iowadot.us.