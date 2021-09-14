FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 14, 2021

Iowa Workforce Development Announces Workforce Roundtables

Roundtables with business and community leaders to be hosted at IowaWORKS offices and local community colleges

DES MOINES – Iowa Workforce Development today announced more than 25 workforce roundtables to be held across the state this fall in an effort to partner with business in addressing the state’s workforce shortage. In conjunction with the roundtables, IWD will lead a support team to conduct workforce needs assessments for interested local employers onsite. Participating employers will then be provided a tailored set of information about relevant state programs along with dedicated points of contact. Employers interested in hosting a workforce assessment can send an email to iwdassessments@iwd.iowa.gov.

The roundtables, beginning later this month and running through November, will take place at IowaWORKS field offices and local community colleges throughout the state. All attendees at the roundtables will be provided information regarding existing workforce strategies they can adopt to help meet their needs. Specifically, each roundtable will provide information about available resources that help with hiring and retraining, collaborating with community and education partners, upskilling employees, and removing barriers such as childcare concerns that sometimes can block Iowans from entering the workforce. Employers, local business members, and educators are encouraged to attend.

The full schedule of events and registration can be found here.

“One of my chief priorities as governor has been working to make sure that Iowa has the skilled workforce necessary to compete in a changing economy,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These workforce roundtables will provide an opportunity for the State to ensure we are supporting Iowa businesses with the right programs as they strive to meet their workforce needs.”

“Several agencies in Iowa have workforce development programs and funding available to help employers create a robust workforce. The support teams will provide information about state opportunities that is tailored to their needs,” said IWD Director Beth Townsend. “Roundtables will be fast paced, brief, and early in the morning to best meet employer schedules and provide key information about how employers can use existing state programs to grow their workforce.”

The events are being held at no cost to the attendees. Registration is now available at www.FutureReadyIowa.gov/registration.

