NDOT Announces Temporary Outage of 511 Information Hot Line on Sept. 16

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation’s 511 Nevada Travel Info system will temporarily be unavailable the early morning of Sept. 16.

From midnight to 4 a.m. Sept. 16, the nvroads.com website and 511 phone highway information systems will be unavailable as the system hosting location is upgraded.

During the brief outage, drivers will not be able to find updated highway conditions through the nvroads.com website or 511 phone line. If planning to travel the morning of Sept. 16, motorists are encouraged to check nvroads.com prior to the outage for any scheduled construction for their route. Other resources for major road alerts during the outage include local and app-based traffic reports and resources.

The system is expected to once again be available by 4 a.m. Sept. 16. Visited nearly three million times per year, the nvroads.com offers automated state road conditions, on-line traffic cameras, roadway weather information, scheduled event road closures, construction updates and more. With Nevada law prohibiting use of handheld devices while behind the wheel, NDOT asks motorists to log on or call before driving.