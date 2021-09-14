Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support Nearly 450 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation contracts approved during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support nearly 450 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

A projected 446 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Sept. 13 state transportation board meeting. More than 4,200 job years have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements approved since October 2020.

State road improvements reviewed at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Improve 23 miles of Interstate 15 from the Logandale/Overton interchange to near Lower Flat Top Drive in Mesquite, including pavement preservation, as well as roadside drainage improvements

Resurface 11 miles of State Route 165 between Boulder City and Searchlight in Clark County

Routine exterior concrete bridge maintenance/repairs on I-580 near Villanova Drive in Washoe County

The NDOT contracts were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.