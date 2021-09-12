Troop G Weekly Report - 09/06/2021 - 09/12/2021

On 09/06/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Olyvia Heald (19) of Gray on the ME Turnpike southbound in Auburn. She was charged with Criminal Speed for traveling 101 MPH in the posted 70 MPH zone.

On 09/06/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Ashlie Philbrick (21) of Newport on the ME Turnpike northbound in Auburn. Both her ME license and registration were suspended. She was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. Her vehicle was towed.

On 09/07/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Serita McKeen (42) of Gray on the ME Turnpike southbound in Gray. She was charged with Criminal Speed for traveling 105 MPH in the posted 70 MPH zone.

On 09/08/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Derek Marcotte (21) of Lisbon on the ME Turnpike for speeding northbound in Kennebunk. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating After Suspension.

On 09/08/2021, Tr. Keim stopped Lonnell Diggs of Oakland, CA and Livermore, ME for traveling 103 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone. Diggs was also charged with operating without a license.

On 09/08/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Catherine Okeny (38) of South Portland on the ME Turnpike northound in Auburn. Her ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. She was charged with Operating After Suspension. Her vehicle was towed.

On 09/09/2021, Tr. Keim arrested Melissa Dube (43) of Raymond for operating under the influence of alcohol.

On 09/10/2021, Tr. LiBritz responded to a tractor trailer truck into the guardrails near mile 33 in Biddeford. When units arrived on scene, it was determined the tractor trailer truck was traveling southbound when the unit hydroplaned. Lanes 1 and 2 were blocked north and southbound and there was extensive guardrail damage. Tr. Davis, Tr. Parks and Sgt. Duda responded to assist and shut down the lanes until Pike set up lane closures in both directions. There was no injury and a crash report was completed.

On 09/10/2021, Sgt. Duda stopped Connor Lamour (20) for speeding at 101 MPH in a 70 MPH speed zone northbound in Scarborough. He was summonsed for speed.

On 09/11/2021, Cpl. Physic arrested Melissa Beaulieu for OUI. Sgt. Duda assisted.

On 09/12/2021, Tr. Keim stopped a 17-year-old male of Gardiner for traveling 111 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone. His father was also contacted.

On 09/13/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped John Cromett (52) of Cape Neddick on the ME Turnpike for speeding northbound in Arundel. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension.