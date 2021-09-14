Families of Fallen Maine State Troopers to unveil memorial road signs in Trooper’s honor

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

Twelve Maine roadways from Aroostook to York County will soon be dedicated to Maine State Troopers who have died in the line of duty.

“Our hope is the dedication of these road segments and the memorial markers will serve as reminders to honor our fallen heroes who gave everything they had in service to others.” said Maine State Police Colonel John Cote. “These markers are part of the commitment to our fallen and their surviving families that as an agency and a state, we will never forget their sacrifice.”

Back in June Governor Janet Mills signed into a law a bill that would dedicate one mile of Maine’s secondary roadways to each trooper who dies or has died in the line of duty. “With the signing of this bill into law, we’re paying our respects to the 12 Maine State Troopers we’ve lost in the 100 years of the force’s existence, and to any troopers we may sadly lose in the future,” said Senator Bill Diamond, the bill’s sponsor. “Recognizing these fallen heroes on the roads they patrolled and in the communities they served is such a meaningful statement.

The dedicated roadways will be marked with memorial signs in both directions of the roadway and will be located as close as possible to the patrol area of the fallen officer.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, two of the 12 families will unveil their fallen Trooper’s sign. At 10:00 a.m. family members of Trooper James Drew Griffith will unveil his sign in Thomaston. Trooper Griffith was killed on April 15, 1996, when a vehicle struck his cruiser as Griffin was attempting to make a U-turn to pursue a speeding car in Warren. The memorial signs will be placed on Route 1 beginning at the intersection with Dexter St. and extending south one mile.

At 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the family of Trooper Charles Black will unveil his sign in York. Trooper Black was shot to death on July 9, 1964 outside the Maine National Bank in South Berwick during an armed robbery. The memorial signs will be placed on Route one beginning at the intersection of Animal Park Rd and extending north on Route 1 one mile.