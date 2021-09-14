Governor Ducey's Request For Federal Assistance Approved By FEMA

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey’s request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was approved for Apache, Coconino and Navajo Counties after monsoon storms caused major damage to public infrastructure in the area.

“Communities across Arizona have been devastated by severe storms and flooding,” said Governor Ducey. “Despite the challenges that have come their way, Apache, Coconino and Navajo Counties have done incredible work to recover, rebuild and move forward. The assistance from FEMA will strengthen these recovery efforts and help local communities get back on their feet.”

This Major Disaster Declaration provides public assistance and hazard mitigation for local recovery efforts. It also provides additional funding for eligible emergency response costs, emergency protective measures, debris removal, and the repair or replacement of damaged public infrastructure in the affected counties.

The Governor’s request, which was sent September 2, makes funding available to state, tribal, local governments, and certain eligible private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Apache, Coconino and Navajo. Early estimated impacts from the storms have exceeded $13 million in damages. This exceeds the $9.9 million threshold for presidentially declared disasters. Under the cost-sharing agreement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse 75 percent, the state will reimburse 15 percent and local governments will incur a 10 percent cost share.

On July 22-24 a series of monsoon storms produced heavy rainfall across northern Arizona, these storms were preceded by continual storms that had already saturated the ground within the area. The severe rainfall affected Apache, Coconino and Navajo Counties. According to the National Weather Service, Coconino County received up to four inches of rain on a single day, much of which fell on the burn scar area of the Museum wildfire.

The declaration also makes available funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for mitigation actions to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from future hazards.

The Governor is also facilitating the Small Business Administration’s review of damage assessment data to determine if thresholds are met for the state to request a Small Business Administration declaration. A Small Business Administration declaration would bring low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners and businesses.

View the Governor’s request HERE.

View the White House statement approving the disaster declaration HERE.

###