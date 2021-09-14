Omni Interactions Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000, Annual Ranking of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Omni Interactions Ranked #895 in the 2021 Inc. 5000

Omni’s growth driven by providing outstanding performance as the most flexible, most scalable, lowest-cost domestic customer support solution

Combining a work-at-home structure with Omni leadership’s expertise and a Gig Economy approach is a win-win-win for our Gig Brand Ambassadors, our clients and their customers.” — Christopher Carrington, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Omni Interactions (“Omni”), the premier provider of turnkey, at-home customer support solutions via its virtual technology platform, ranked No. 895 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Omni’s rapid growth is the result of enterprise partners recognizing our ability to access the most talented individuals across the United States, match their skills and expertise with specific client brands and deliver exceptional outcomes,” said Chris Carrington, CEO and Managing partner at Omni. “Before, during and after the global pandemic, we continue to demonstrate that work from home is the best model for customer support. Combining a work-at-home structure with Omni leadership’s expertise and a Gig Economy approach is a win-win-win for our Gig Brand Ambassadors, our clients and their customers.”

Omni was founded in 2016 by the leadership of the former Alpine Access with the intent of building a differentiated approach to outsourced customer support. The Omni Gig Platform eliminates geographical sourcing boundaries and enables the most qualified gig professionals to learn, work and live from across the entire country giving businesses flexibility, speed and scale wherever needed. Focusing on changing the legacy mindset of ‘command and control’ found in most call center environments today, Omni has espoused its Empowered and Connected Work (ECW™) organizational structure to fully benefit from the knowledge and experience of every team member to achieve client goals.

“By sourcing the best talent, providing elevated compensation and enabling total work flexibility from home, Omni staffs to needed levels consistently while achieving top performance results,” said David Parkhurst, Omni’s CRO and Managing Partner. “With a talent pool of over one hundred thousand workers, Omni can scale hundreds and even thousands of people in days to handle both short term ramps and ongoing volumes for its clients. Through exceptional operational efficiencies, we offer the lowest costs and best total value available in the United States today.”

As industries like retail and healthcare prepare for the fourth quarter seasonal ramp, Omni anticipates it will source and certify another 2,000 Gig workers before the end of the year.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions (“Omni”) is an employee-owned company that is a leading technology platform for the Gig Economy. Omni’s unique business model leverages the Gig Economy, working and learning from home, and a 100% cloud-based technology platform to revolutionize how customer contact channels of voice, chat, text, email and social media are delivered with higher quality outcomes at lower costs.

Omni is reimagining the virtual work from home business model in light of the burgeoning Gig Economy and shifting workforce management practices, many of which have accelerated due to the recent pandemic which sent millions of workers home. By connecting communities of Gig workers with the nation’s leading brands, Omni delivers consistent, reliable customer experience solutions. Omni reunites the former leadership team of Alpine Access, the leader in cloud-based virtual customer experience solutions. For more information visit OmniInteractions.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/

