Do You Need Help With Medicare?

The Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) is a federally funded program that provides free and unbiased counseling and assistance to Tennessee's Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers. We do not promote any insurance agency, and we maintain confidentiality with all of our clients. Whether you are new to Medicare or a seasoned beneficiary, our trained counselors can assist you with any and all of your Medicare questions. Contact us at 1-877-801-0044 or email us at tn.ship@tn.gov!

The Annual Enrollment Period is October 15th - December 7th. This is the time review your Prescription Drug Plan & Medicare Advantage Plan options for 2022. Click here to access the prescription drug plan worksheet and send it back to TN SHIP for a 2022 plan comparison from a trained, SHIP counselor. 

