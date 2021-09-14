Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability announces Dunn as new executive director

Commission on Aging and Disability announces Dunn as new executive director

Former chief legislative advisor brings experience at state and federal levels to the role

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability has announced the appointment of James H. Dunn as its new executive director. The appointment was made by Governor Bill Lee and was effective July 1. Dunn replaces the retiring Jim Shulman who has joined the non-profit sector as CEO of Safe Haven Family Shelter.

“I am honored by the faith and trust Governor Lee has placed in me. I am excited to get to work on behalf of the elderly and disabled across the state of Tennessee,” said Director Dunn. “This commission and its staff does some of the most essential and important work in state government. I would like to congratulate Director Shulman on his tenure in this position. I look forward to building upon the great job he, the commission and its staff have done. I look forward to serving these vulnerable populations on behalf of the taxpayers of Tennessee.”

Prior to his appointment as executive director, Dunn served as Chief Advisor to Tennessee House Majority Leader William Lamberth. He has also served as legislative director for the Department of Military and as District Director for Congresswoman Diane Black. A licensed attorney, Dunn earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Nashville School of Law and his Master of Public Administration (MPA) and his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University.

Dunn resides in Gallatin, Tennessee with his wife, Julie, and their two children.

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability was created by the Tennessee General Assembly in 1963. The Commission is the designated state agency on aging and is mandated to provide leadership relative to aging issues on behalf of older persons in the state. Our mission is to bring together and leverage programs, resources, and organizations to protect and ensure the quality of life and independence of older Tennesseans and adults with disabilities.