General Skip Vincent to Headline PESA AFCEA Webinar

USAF General with extensive Pacific and Middle East experience provides real-world examples of secure video, audio, & control needed for information superiority

At Echelon we are always looking for solutions for mission critical applications... Providing secure distribution of video, audio and USB signals...is foundational to achieving success.” — Steve Daly, CEO of Echelon

HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PESA Switching Systems, a global developer of high-performance secure, video, audio, USB and KVM distribution, announced today that Brigadier General Edwin (Skip) Vincent, USAF (Ret) and Chairman of the The Hawaii Pacific Foundation, which includes Echelon Services, will join them on the AFCEA Webinar regarding Secure Video Distribution on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1:00 (13:00) Eastern Time.

General Vincent served over 37 years in the USAF. He has commanded at squadron, group, and wing levels and commanded in combat during the Balkans conflict and recently in the Middle East. Before retiring, General Vincent served as Assistant to Director of Strategy and Policy in the then United States Pacific Command. He played a key role in the Pacific Command's effort to shape and maintain regional security by developing diplomatic, economic, and military policies, including building and maintaining military-to-military and political-military relationships among the 43 nations within the Pacific region that covers 51% of the globe. Activities include disaster management, humanitarian assistance, homeland defense, appropriate oversight of reserve component matters, and, as a senior leader within the directorate, oversight of strategy and policy issues that influence the Pacific region. He has operational experience with information and data vulnerabilities that impact operational security, personnel, resources, and mission success. As a proponent of technology's role in solving global security issues, his experience in these areas is especially relevant.

"We are honored to have General Vincent join us in discussing secure video distribution on the AFCEA Webinar," said Howard Sutton, executive Chairman of PESA. "General Vincent has a solid reputation and lends credibility to our use-cases by having encountered some of the issues our solution solves."

The Hawaii Pacific Foundation (HPF) is a non-profit organization that supports disadvantaged communities. To that end, HPF operates a portfolio of businesses, including Echelon Services, a provider of expert engineering, science, and analysis to the US Government. Learn more about Echelon: http://www.echelongov.com/. Echelon and PESA are working together to provide secure solutions to government and military installations.

"At Echelon we are always looking for solutions for mission critical applications that help make the world a safer place," stated Steve Daly, CEO of Echelon. "Providing secure distribution of video, audio and USB signals while preventing unintentional access or leaks is foundational to achieving success."

In addition to serving as the Chairman of The Hawaii-Pacific Foundation (https://www.hpfsps.org/about), Mr. Vincent also serves on the board of several other organizations. Most notable are the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation's (APEC) Disaster Response Risk Reduction sub-committee, the Minuteman Institute for National Defense Studies (MINDS).

More information is available at https://pesa.com

Register for the webinar at https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=9486288532235184

About PESA

PESA is a provider of certified secure, enterprise class, professional grade video, audio, and USB distribution solutions for operations centers, watch floors, command-and-control (C2) centers and other areas that need to extend and distribute AV communications. With an extensive proven track record of innovation and industry firsts, PESA provides defense, government, media, entertainment, broadcast, and commercial customers reliable, high-quality products for high performance, high availability, and ease of use that they trust. In addition, PESA offers the only certified (NIST FIPS 140-2, NIAP, JITC) secure, encrypted, mutually authenticated, end-to-end video distribution system (VDS), including keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) over IP that is fully CNSA (Suite B) compliant.

PESA is located in Huntsville ("Rocket City"), Alabama, with regional sales offices around the world. All PESA products are supported by our industry-recognized 24/7 support team. For more information, please contact sales@pesa.com or call us at 1-800-323-PESA (1-800-323-7372).

About Echelon

Echelon Services specializes in the delivery and deployment of information technology, cloud, cybersecurity, systems engineering, and intelligence analysis in the delivery of mission, and mission support solutions across the Federal government. As a Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified 8(a) Native Hawaiian Owned (NHO) small business, Echelon affords the government simplified acquisition execution with industry-leading information technology products and capabilities. Echelon combines professional program and project planning services, from analysis and requirements identification, through delivery and sustainment activities with a focus on systems engineering, integration, governance, and processes.

Echelon's head office is located in Manassas, Virginia. For more information please visit their website at:

https://echelongov.com/ or contact info@echelongov.com .