PESA Unleashes Secura LION, a Cybersecure Video, Audio and KVM over IP Distribution Platform

Secura LION - Cybersecure Video Distribution PESA Secure LION - Distributed Secure Command and Control

Announcing Secura LION, a Secure, WAN-Enabled, Multiclass, Source-to-Glass VDS-IP Platform to Protect Sensitive, High-Value or Classified Video, Audio and KVM

Secura LION has broken through the IP barrier providing an unprecedented level of encrypted MILS security for video, audio and KVM distribution systems” — Howard Sutton, PESA Chairman and CEO

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PESA today announces the release of Secura® LION, a secure VDS-IP platform enabling highly secure 4K+ video, audio, control, and KVM over IP distribution within zero trust environments. Secura LION protects multiple classifications of content from both internal and external threats, whether in a localized room, a building, across a campus or across the world. From a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), to distributed command and control (C2) for government agencies, from secure briefing and operations centers to distributed post-production, sporting venues, airports and more, Secura protects and defends your most valuable asset, your content.

Secura LION is the only live enterprise-architected secure, CNSA (Suite B) compliant, video distribution platform with embedded encryption in all flows from source to glass. Secura LION enables rapid, secure, and clear situational awareness by providing extremely low-latency, perfect-to-the-pixel, 4Kp60 4:4:4 images. Secura LION’s compact form factor and consolidated signals can reduce cabling 50% or more while also decluttering the workspace.

“Secura LION has broken through the IP barrier providing an unprecedented level of encrypted MILS security for video, audio and KVM distribution systems,” said Howard Sutton, PESA chairman and CEO. “Secura LION will protect and defend your most valuable content providing unparalleled assurance while enabling new distributed workflows and operations.

Today’s video baseband SDI, KVM and HDMI switches and routers provide no encryption nor cybersecurity relying upon both physical security and 100% trusted users. Secura Lion is the cybersecure response to this vulnerability welcoming video distribution to the zero-trust world.”

Secura LION uses NIST certified modules throughout its implementation and in every connection port to ensure complete protection. In addition, Secura LION’s implementation consists of “patent pending” multiple independent levels of security (MILS) enabling each flow to be authenticated, controlled, and authorized for individual viewing for multiple classifications. This ability, paired with ultra-efficient encoding for WAN traversal makes Secura LION a perfect fit for JADC2 applications.

“Secura LION’s open architecture achieves the security goals outlined in the executive order today,” said PESA chief technology officer Scott Barella. “Secura LION is fully CNSA (Suite B) compliant today, with future enhancements and additions to meet and exceed expectations as we go boldly into the zero-trust environment.”

PESA’s long-standing history of providing mission-critical solutions to many military, government and civilian facilities demonstrates the quality and reliability of PESA systems. With the release of Secura LION, the ultra-secure workflows at the heart of all mission-critical applications can be secured to provide trusted, high-quality content for enhanced situational awareness.

Those who are interested may learn more at the AFCEA Signal webinar “Prepare for Transformational Changes to Your Video Distribution Systems (VDS) to Meet the Objectives of the Cybersecurity Executive Order”. The event is scheduled for July 15th at 1 p.m. (13:00) EST. Registration is available here. (https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=3166656952036557&referrer=SIGNAL)

More information is available at https://pesa.com/product/secura/ or https://pesa.com/product/secura-lion/or via email to sales@pesa.com.



