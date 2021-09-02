PESA Crypto Module Achieves NIST FIPS 140-2 Certification for Secura IP Video Distribution System

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PESA, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of professional Video Distribution Systems (VDS) announced that they have achieved National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) CMVP certification for their PESA Crypto Module, which is a key component of their Secure IP Video Distribution System (VDS-IP), Secura®. PESA now has the only CMVP certified module for VDS-IP platforms available on the market ensuring that their system meets CNSA requirements of encryption of all signals, from end-to-end including video, audio, USB, KVM and Control.

This monumental achievement provides cybersecurity for mission-critical communications, control, and collaboration for operations centers, watch floors, command-and-control (C2), and other areas with sensitive, classified, or high-value content that needs to be distributed and shared. In addition, the PESA Crypto Module is a modular component, designed to allow new devices and endpoints to be added to the solution, while maintaining security, as requirements and technology evolves. The beauty of the PESA system is how secure it is while remaining open to advancements and best of breed products.

PESA’s Secura LION uses NIST certified modules throughout its implementation and in every connection port to ensure complete protection. In addition, Secura LION’s implementation consists of “patent pending” multiple independent levels of security (MILS) enabling each flow to be authenticated, controlled, and authorized for individual viewing for multiple classifications. This ability, paired with ultra-efficient encoding for WAN traversal across JTIC/NIAP certified switch networks, makes Secura LION a perfect fit for JADC2 applications.

“PESA’s Secura LION is the only live enterprise, cloud-architected secure, CNSA (Suite B) compliant, video distribution platform with embedded encryption in all flows from source to glass,” stated Howard Sutton, PESA Executive Chairman. “Secura LION enables rapid, highly secure situational awareness by providing extremely low-latency, perfect-to-the-pixel, ultra-high definition 4K images along with audio and control. Secura is the only VDS platform for both closed and distributed environments that delivers a certified strategic architecture today.”

PESA’s long-standing history of providing mission-critical solutions to many military, government and civilian facilities, such as the Navy, the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and NASA, demonstrates the quality and reliability of PESA systems. With PESA’s commitment to security and certifications, such as NIST CMVP and FIPS, the ultra-secure workflows at the heart of all mission-critical applications can be secured to provide trusted, high-quality content for enhanced situational awareness.

View our CMVP Certification HERE

Book a Demo at our New Washington DC Demo Center: info@pesa.com or online HERE.
Contact PESA for more info via email: sales@pesa.com.

Learn more at https://pesa.com/product/secura-lion/

Sara Kudrle
PESA
skudrle@pesa.com

About

PESA is a leading supplier of cybersecure live video distribution solutions to the government, professional and broadcast market. As a leading innovator in securing IP low latency and high-resolution capability from source to glass, PESA is used in zero trust environments that require mission critical performance. Defense, government, media and entertainment, broadcast, and commercial customers trust PESA’s reliable, high-quality products for high performance, high availability, security, and ease of use. PESA offers the only certified secure, encrypted, end-to-end video distribution system (VDS), including keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM). In addition, PESA offers the largest (highest-density) 4K-12G/SDI, single-link router in the world. PESA is located in Huntsville (“Rocket City”), Alabama, with regional sales offices around the world. All PESA products are supported by our industry-recognized 24/7 support team. For more information, please contact sales@pesa.com or call us at 1-800-323-PESA (1-800-323-7372).

