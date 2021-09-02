PESA Crypto Module Achieves NIST FIPS 140-2 Certification for Secura IP Video Distribution System

PESA Achieves NIST FIPS 140-2 Certification of PESA Crypto Module used in SECURA LION Platform PESA

FIPS 140-2 Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) Certification bestowed upon PESA Crypto Module used within Secura® VDS-IP for CNSA compliance

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PESA, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of professional Video Distribution Systems (VDS) announced that they have achieved National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) CMVP certification for their PESA Crypto Module, which is a key component of their Secure IP Video Distribution System (VDS-IP), Secura®. PESA now has the only CMVP certified module for VDS-IP platforms available on the market ensuring that their system meets CNSA requirements of encryption of all signals, from end-to-end including video, audio, USB, KVM and Control.

This monumental achievement provides cybersecurity for mission-critical communications, control, and collaboration for operations centers, watch floors, command-and-control (C2), and other areas with sensitive, classified, or high-value content that needs to be distributed and shared. In addition, the PESA Crypto Module is a modular component, designed to allow new devices and endpoints to be added to the solution, while maintaining security, as requirements and technology evolves. The beauty of the PESA system is how secure it is while remaining open to advancements and best of breed products.

PESA’s Secura LION uses NIST certified modules throughout its implementation and in every connection port to ensure complete protection. In addition, Secura LION’s implementation consists of “patent pending” multiple independent levels of security (MILS) enabling each flow to be authenticated, controlled, and authorized for individual viewing for multiple classifications. This ability, paired with ultra-efficient encoding for WAN traversal across JTIC/NIAP certified switch networks, makes Secura LION a perfect fit for JADC2 applications.

“PESA’s Secura LION is the only live enterprise, cloud-architected secure, CNSA (Suite B) compliant, video distribution platform with embedded encryption in all flows from source to glass,” stated Howard Sutton, PESA Executive Chairman. “Secura LION enables rapid, highly secure situational awareness by providing extremely low-latency, perfect-to-the-pixel, ultra-high definition 4K images along with audio and control. Secura is the only VDS platform for both closed and distributed environments that delivers a certified strategic architecture today.”

PESA’s long-standing history of providing mission-critical solutions to many military, government and civilian facilities, such as the Navy, the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and NASA, demonstrates the quality and reliability of PESA systems. With PESA’s commitment to security and certifications, such as NIST CMVP and FIPS, the ultra-secure workflows at the heart of all mission-critical applications can be secured to provide trusted, high-quality content for enhanced situational awareness.

