The Best City in the World is located in the state of Guanajuato
San Miguel de Allende is ranked the number 1 destination on the list of the “Best Cities in the World” in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021
San Miguel de Allende was ranked as the number 1 destination on the list of the “Best Cities in the World” in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Miguel de Allende, a World Heritage city was ranked for a third time as the number 1 destination on the list of the “Best Cities in the World” in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021.
Every year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the best hotels, islands, cities, shipping companies, airlines, spas, and other tourism providers around the world based on the results of the annual survey it conducts with its readers who rate the cities according to the following characteristics: tourist attractions, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.
San Miguel de Allende continues to be the favorite destination for people who visit this magnificent city, thanks also to tourism service providers who are up to date on innovation and world trends. With this recognition, it once again commits the entire tourist value chain to maintain that service provision, that level of hospitality and kindness and attention to tourists.
As travelers return to their plans to undertake trips around the world. the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 are an essential and trustworthy source of inspiration and guidance in this process
One of the reasons San Miguel de Allende remains year after year as the favorite destinations among readers of publications such as Travel + Leisure, is its continuous relationship with the arts, and especially the constant updating of travel offers and experiences provided to visitors.
San Miguel de Allende is a city that offers a spring climate throughout the year. With one of the best-known sunsets in the world, it is popular with Mexicans and foreigners, highlighting the American expatriates who found their home in this destination.
San Miguel de Allende also tops the list in the “Best Cities in Mexico” category in the annual survey. In addition, two San Miguel de Allende hotels were positioned on the list of "Best Hotels in Mexico": Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel, and the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende.
Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading reference for destinations and tourism companies that satisfy the most passionate, knowledgeable, and demanding travelers in the world, for which San Miguel de Allende is ready and welcoming all visitors with international protocols established to ensure the health and well-being of everyone.
The winners of the Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2021 will appear in the October issue of Travel + Leisure magazine, available for purchase on newsstands and stores beginning September 17 and online at www.travelandleisure.com.
Visit San Miguel de Allende the best city in the world and write new stories in this incredible place in the heart of Mexico. Guanajuato Live Great Stories.
