Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,930 in the last 365 days.

The Skinny Center Partners with 77 WABC’s Greg Kelly

Greg Kelly ©The Greg Kelly Show

Tailor Made Weight Loss Programs ©The Skinny Center

Dr. Aaron Spingarn ©The Skinny Center

The Skinny Center of Westchester County is proud to announce partnering with Radio/TV host, Greg Kelly, heard on 77 WABC daily, 1:15pm-3:00pm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Skinny Center of Westchester County is proud to announce partnering with Radio/TV host, Greg Kelly, heard on 77 WABC daily, 1:15pm-3:00pm.

Talking openly about his battle with weight fluctuation, Kelly will share his weight loss journey with The Skinny Center starting Monday, September 13th, 2021, who is now a regular visitor to the exciting new medical spa, located in Harrison, New York.

“The Skinny Center certainly has its work cut out for them with me. I was once actually considered quite skinny. In 1989. But I’m on board and “all in” with these great people and experts who I know can make healthy weight loss my new reality”, says Kelly.

Although Kelly was exercising regularly while experimenting with various diet fads, he never reached his weight loss goals. Dr. Aaron Spingarn, Medical Director of The Skinny Center, will be working directly with Kelly using his modern, medical solution, targeting the root cause of his weight gain, while helping him achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

Dr. Aaron Spingarn of The Skinny Center very often identifies hormone-related health conditions, imbalances that interfere with our quality of life.

Tune in to The Greg Kelly Show, Monday through Friday, 1:15pm-3:00pm to learn more about his new, hormone balanced, lighter, energized, stress-free body and his visits to The Skinny Center.

Kelly is a television personality, journalist and military veteran who brings unique insight to the day’s news. He spent nine years as a Marine Corps jet pilot, flying the Harrier jet, including missions over Iraq. In 2020, he began a prime-time nightly news and opinion show on cable TV, Greg Kelly Reports. Prior to that, Kelly was the co-host of Good Day New York on Fox 5 for almost a decade, reporting the news and interviewing notable figures from the world of politics, law enforcement, education, and entertainment.

For more information about The Skinny Center, go to Theskinnycenter.com

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Skinny Center Partners with 77 WABC’s Greg Kelly

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.