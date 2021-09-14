The Skinny Center Partners with 77 WABC’s Greg Kelly
The Skinny Center of Westchester County is proud to announce partnering with Radio/TV host, Greg Kelly, heard on 77 WABC daily, 1:15pm-3:00pmNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Skinny Center of Westchester County is proud to announce partnering with Radio/TV host, Greg Kelly, heard on 77 WABC daily, 1:15pm-3:00pm.
Talking openly about his battle with weight fluctuation, Kelly will share his weight loss journey with The Skinny Center starting Monday, September 13th, 2021, who is now a regular visitor to the exciting new medical spa, located in Harrison, New York.
“The Skinny Center certainly has its work cut out for them with me. I was once actually considered quite skinny. In 1989. But I’m on board and “all in” with these great people and experts who I know can make healthy weight loss my new reality”, says Kelly.
Although Kelly was exercising regularly while experimenting with various diet fads, he never reached his weight loss goals. Dr. Aaron Spingarn, Medical Director of The Skinny Center, will be working directly with Kelly using his modern, medical solution, targeting the root cause of his weight gain, while helping him achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
Dr. Aaron Spingarn of The Skinny Center very often identifies hormone-related health conditions, imbalances that interfere with our quality of life.
Tune in to The Greg Kelly Show, Monday through Friday, 1:15pm-3:00pm to learn more about his new, hormone balanced, lighter, energized, stress-free body and his visits to The Skinny Center.
Kelly is a television personality, journalist and military veteran who brings unique insight to the day’s news. He spent nine years as a Marine Corps jet pilot, flying the Harrier jet, including missions over Iraq. In 2020, he began a prime-time nightly news and opinion show on cable TV, Greg Kelly Reports. Prior to that, Kelly was the co-host of Good Day New York on Fox 5 for almost a decade, reporting the news and interviewing notable figures from the world of politics, law enforcement, education, and entertainment.
