Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hosts the 42nd Annual Golf Tournament

Event Co-Chairs: Dennis Herman and Gary Jacob

Annual Tournament Raises in Excess of $250,000 Towards Cancer Research Programs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s (SWCRF) 42nd Annual Golf Tournament took place at the scenic Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, NY. More than 100 participants and numerous supporters raised more than $250,000 in support of SWCRF cancer research initiatives such as the Institute Without WallsTM, the International Network for Aging and Cancer Research, and the SWCRF Women’s Cancer Research Program. Together, these research programs are funding more than 60 scientists across the United States and around the world.Over the last 20 plus years, scientific advancements have led to a decrease in cancer mortality by nearly 30 percent. However, despite significant progress in prevention, cancer incidence is increasing worldwide. To combat this, SWCRF directed more than $2.3 million in donor-supported funds to some of the world’s leading research institutions and scientists this year alone. Unique to SWCRF, funded investigators must collaborate with labs outside of their focus to help accelerate the pace of discovering new treatments.Dennis A. Herman, Chairman and CEO of Beekman International Center, Ltd. and Gary Jacob, Executive VP Glenwood Management Corp. co-chaired the SWCRF Golf Tournament. Mr. Herman and Mr. Jacob are members of the SWCRF Board of Directors. The golf committee members included Frederick W. Barney, Jr., Michael Hight, James A. Ingram, Gerard F. Joyce, Samuel Waxman, MD, and Ari Zagdanski.Event sponsors included: The Durnan Group (Brunch sponsor), Dennis A. Herman (Lunch Co-sponsor), Gary Jacob (Dinner sponsor), Lorber Charitable Fund (BBQ at the Turn sponsor), M&T Bank (Reception sponsor), Fredrick W. Barney Jr. (Hospitality Station sponsor), Greenberg Traurig, Glenwood Management, and Taub Family Companies / Palm Bay International (Patron sponsors) as well as a very special thanks to the Max B. Cohn Family Foundation.In-kind donors included: Coty, Johnson’s Popcorn, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Greg Norman, Tharanco Lifestyle LLC, Mindset Wellness, Friedman Rosenthal Team at Brown Harris Stevens, and Neuhaus.For more information, visit: www.waxmancancer.org/events/golf-tournament/ About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.For more information,I: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

