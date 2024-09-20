Lisa-Gay Tremblay to Celebrate 40 Years in Stand-Up with Mini-Canadian Comedy Tour

Lisa-Gay Tremblay (Photo Credit: KazPhoto) Lisa-Gay Tremblay Mini Canadian Comedy Tour

Certain to Deliver Big Laughs in Niagara Falls, Toronto and Ottawa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa-Gay Tremblay, Stand-Up comedienne who has performed with Rosie O’Donnell and opened for Comedy Legends including Jerry Seinfeld and Rodney Dangerfield is to celebrate 40 years in Comedy with a mini-comedy tour in Canada starting this September 2024. Confirmed tour dates include:Niagara Falls, Ontario: Friday, September 20th – Saturday, September 21stToronto, Ontario: Friday, September 27th – Saturday, September 28thToronto Nubian Show Sunday, September 29thOttawa, Ontario: Friday, October 4th – Saturday, October 5th (Album Recording)Tickets are available for purchase online at Yuk Yuk’s. For more details, please visit www.yukyuks.com About Lisa-Gay Tremblay:Lisa-Gay Tremblay has been making audiences laugh for over 39 years. Her first television appearance as a kid was on the Uncle Willy and Floyd Show in her hometown Ottawa, Canada. And equally impressive, in the high school snow queen pageant she came in second, most likely doing so well due to her talent for playing Lily Tomlin’s Edith Ann!After working for several years in the exciting world of statistics, Lisa-Gay decided to give her dream of being a stand-up comic a shot — which turned out to be a wise decision as that fit her personality much more. She moved to Toronto and performed for Yuk Yuk’s International Stand-up Comedy Club and very soon toured Canada. She wrote and starred in two CBC television sketch and stand-up comedy shows, toured for the troops and hosted morning television shows. She was the first Canadian woman to perform at the Just For Laughs Festival.After winning her green card in a lottery (yes, you read that right, she was on the lucky side of the luck of the draw), she moved to New York to give the USA a try — testing their sense of humor! Within weeks she had performed with Rosie O’Donnell in VH-1’s Stand-Up Spotlight! and opened for such Comedy Legends as Jerry Seinfeld and Rodney Dangerfield. Finally, Los Angeles beckoned… and the Canadian pioneer traveled the journey to the West Coast.In Los Angeles she was able to get her SAG card on Boy Meets World, then continued her success in television with numerous appearances on FOX shows, Showtime, A&E, and other network and cable channels. She also got her feet wet with several National Commercials.After getting married and having her daughter Claire, Lisa-Gay scaled back the traveling and comedy to become a full-time mom and part-time performer. She kept her hand in the game by continuing to do commercials and stand-up for charity as well as taking acting and improv classes. With her daughter now post-college, Lisa-Gay is BACK at it… refocusing on her career as a performer and her dream of being a sitcom regular or having her own talk show. She has recently completed writing a sitcom pilot titled “That’s My Girl” and is currently shopping it. She’s also loving being back on the stage at top comedy clubs.Lisa-Gay currently lives in Sherman Oaks, California, with her husband.

