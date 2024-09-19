Elton Ilirjani Goes Global in Naoko Tosa and Jemma Russo GFC Shows at New York Fashion Week

Global Fashion Collective (GFC) Logo Elton Ilirjani for Naoko Tosa (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Jemma Russo (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Jemma Russo (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Naoko Tosa (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Arun Nevader)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supermodel Elton Ilirjani walked in two Global Fashion Collective shows as part of New York Fashion Week SS2025 in New York City. Elton displayed the incredible designs of Japanese Naoko Tosa and Jemma Russo to excited audiences seeking to be the first to see the new trends which will travel the globe.Naoko Tosa is a creative artist driven to express the interrelationship between different media, such as voice and sound, and the visuals that represent them. Influenced by Nam June Paik, Naoko has been creating video art since her twenties, and one of her works has been collected by the MoMA. The name "Sound of Ikebana" originates from the fluid movement that resonates with sound vibrations, which is often invisible to the naked eye. This fluid resembles the asymmetrical shapes found in Japanese Ikebana, representing the harmony between heaven, man, and earth. The voice of a newborn was recorded and played through speakers, while the resulting fluid motion was captured with a high-speed camera at 1/2000 of a second, creating a unique interpretation of Sound of Ikebana. One of these moving images was then printed onto fabric to create clothing. For more information, please visit www.naokotosa.co.jp Jemma Russo is a brand defined by its unwavering commitment to excellence. From ethically sourced silk fabrics to genuine Italian leather, every material used in our garments and handbags reflects the highest standards. What truly sets us apart is our dedication to artisanal craftsmanship. Each item is meticulously handcrafted by real artisans in a family-owned factory in Florence, ensuring superior quality while preserving the heritage of traditional craftsmanship. Jemma Russo’s mission goes beyond just delivering exquisite clothing, the fashion brand strives to empower women, helping them feel comfortable, confident, and stylish. Welcome to Jemma Russo, where fashion meets empowerment. For more information, please visit www.jemma-russo.com About Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion supermodel, Ilirjani has a following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout The HeadHunter Group:The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high-quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @SangrealoAbout Global Fashion Collective:Global Fashion Collective (GFC), an expansion of Vancouver Fashion Week, is a platform specializing in supporting creative designers by establishing their presence around the world. Launched in October 2017, the collective is dynamic and liberating in that it produces exclusive runway showcases in diverse fashion capitals across the globe, with the aim to accelerate the designer’s global development, increasing their international media visibility and opening new markets. For more information please visit: www.globalfashioncollective.com

