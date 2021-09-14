Dockets to Companies Update Summary in EFS:

The IUB has added a new field called “Primary Companies” in the EFS docket summary information that indicates which companies are the subject of the docket. This field will be a “live” drop-down menu of all of the companies in EFS. IUB staff will assign the appropriate companies to each docket in EFS.

The result of this update is that users will be able to search for dockets that have specific companies attached as the “Primary Company.” As companies are added, removed, or updated in EFS, this list of companies will automatically update. The “Primary Companies” field aims to be a helpful administrative and reporting tool, but does not carry any legal implications.

Note: The IUB has tens of thousands of dockets in EFS. If a docket is found with the incorrect primary company please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.

Areas in EFS that are impacted: