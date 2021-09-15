4 Outstanding Speakers Discuss Turning the Dream of Financial Inclusion into a Reality
Dr. Adel Elmessiry, Mr. Talha-Khan Aquil, H.E. Gabriel Abed & Sid Mofya, speak at Linqto's Global Investor Conference on the 21st of September at 2: 30 pm PTSAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Adel Elmessiry, President and Co-founder at ALPHAFIN, Mr. Talha-Khan Aquil, Managing Partner at Auris Capital, H.E. Gabriel Abed, Chairman at Abed Group, Sid Mofya, Executive Director at Draper Venture Network join Linqto at their Global Investor Conference on the 21st of September, to discuss turning the dream of financial inclusion into a reality at 2: 30 pm PT.
About the Panel:
In the 21st century, roughly one-third of humanity is still unbanked, with half underbanked. This is only exacerbated by the onset of COVID. For a decade, blockchain technology has been prompting the promise of evolving the global financial infrastructure, how can we utilize DeFi to optimize for impact? What are the challenges? How can global organizations and NGOs help?
Panel Bios:
H. E. Gabriel Abed:
H. E. Gabriel Abed is the Barbados Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. He is a Barbadian-Syrian entrepreneur, and is widely recognised as a leading authority on Central Bank Digital Currencies, math-based protocols, technology diplomacy, and blockchain technology. He was the first entrepreneur to establish a blockchain company in Latin America, in November 2010.
Gabriel is internationally-acknowledged as a pioneer in the digital currency evolution, having conceptualized and initiated the first global movement to encourage the use of Central Bank Digital Currencies globally. Gabriel currently serves as the Co-lead of the Regulatory Framework Body of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Cryptocurrencies where he has prepared a report to assist financial regulators to understand how best to approach digital asset regulatory frameworks.
As Barbados' first Ambassador to the UAE, Gabriel is focused on launching technology diplomacy; the future of diplomacy as he sees it, to create technological bridges between nations, bringing Barbados and the UAE hand-in-hand now and into the future. He believes that the UAE is a technology pioneer and digital world leader and serves as an excellent foundation of digital greatness.
Mr. Talha-Khan Aquil
An accomplished, adaptive, analytical, and resilient banking and financial services specialist with experience across the platforms of Consulting and Financial Services from Retail Banking through to Alternative Investments including Private Equity. Helping Start-ups in the past few years in the space industry, the financial sector (including Blockchain backed projects) as well as Impact Investing has helped me broaden and deepen my understanding of how to access this hard-to-reach capital!
The strong network of relationships in institutions and family offices across the geographies that I have worked include; Middle East, Asia, as well as Europe. I have helped firms with fundraising totalling over $15 Billion in the past decade. These investments have resulted in cross-cultural technology, management and knowledge transfer as well as the creation of over 38,000 jobs, and additional revenue of over $800mln
Dr Adel Elmessiry
President & CTO for AlphaFin, a Draper Goren Holm portfolio company. He is on a mission to build the next financial technology ecosystem that will empower the global economy.
Adel has taken three successful technology companies from inception to acquisition. Adel has solid track executive experience that includes over 10 years at HealthStream and 7 years at InVivoLink/HealthTrust, and 4 years at UtilizeHealth.
Academically, he is holding a Ph.D. in Computer Science at NCSU Natural Language Processing, with more than a dozen publications and inventions.
Sid Mofya
Sid Mofya is the Director / COO of the Draper Venture Network – a collective of 25 venture firms spread across the world’s key technology innovation centres and the world’s largest economies. He previously worked in Tanzania where he started up the country office of the Henry M Jackson Foundation, a Maryland-based healthcare organization; and in the UK, running energy programs for Royal Dutch Shell and the Ministry of Justice. A native of Zambia, Sid serves as on the Board of BongoHive Technology and Innovation Hub, and Kalene Education Fund.
About Global Investor Conference:
Linqto’s Global Investor Conference (GIC) kicks off on the 21st of September; it is a free, virtual, quarterly conference. It is a one day event for accredited investors to gather, network and discuss future tech and investments. Expect a bumper day of 15 panels as the conference virtually travels around the world connecting the brightest minds and the most influential professionals in the digital asset space.
About Linqto:
Linqto - Private Investing Made Simple
Linqto democratizes access to private markets; we provide liquidity for private securities markets, allowing founders, VCs and accredited investors to access early returns in the world’s top unicorns. Accredited investors can invest in a matter of minutes using our App or web browser. No more friction; save time and money. Register on the Linqto website. Download our free app on your Apple or Android device.
