STOW — The September 2021 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts fire service has an inside look at home sprinkler installation, a recap of the 2021 fireworks enforcement season, and information on propane vs. natural gas meters, as well as heating season fire dangers, fire investigations, the resumption of skin cancer screenings, and much more.

The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services PIO Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov.

