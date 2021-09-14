Paeonia lactiflora May Help Regulate Anti-Inflammatory Effects, Study Reveals
The 2020 Journal of Ethnopharmacology study shows that the plant may prove effective in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis.
A 2020 study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology concludes that total glucosides of paeony (TGP), the main active ingredient of the root of the Paeonia lactiflora plant, may help to regulate anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. The study, titled "Total Glucosides of Paeony: A Review of Its Phytochemistry, Role in Autoimmune Diseases, and Mechanisms of Action," highlights the clinical efficacy of TGP in providing support for immune diseases. It also provides a reference for the continued scientific study of TGP in order to fully realize its clinical value.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
TGP has increasingly been applied to inflammation-related autoimmune diseases in modern clinical practice. Based on its application in traditional prescriptions, the study reviews the plant’s botany and phytochemistry and discusses the clinical application and pharmacological research of TGP as an anti-inflammatory drug from the perspective of ethnopharmacology.
“Paeonia lactiflora has demonstrated medicinal value for more than 2,000 years,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “Its natural anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, analgesic, and antioxidant properties may offer therapeutic benefits for a range of autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.”
TGP has approximately 15 compounds, including paeoniflorin and albiflorin. In recent years, studies have found that TGP may prove effective in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, oral lichen planus, and Sjogren's syndrome. TGP has shown a variety of pharmacological effects, including anti-organ-damage, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antioxidant, cardiovascular, and nervous-system.
“I started our healthy tea and extract company after suffering from Lyme disease for almost four years,” Van der Linden says. “Chronic illness can come with many serious side effects, including inflammation. We sell Paeonia lactiflora extract because it has great potential for inflammation support. To learn more about Paeonia, a good place to start is with our Paeonia FAQ and our free Reducing Inflammation E-Book.”
The root of the Paeonia lactiflora plant, Paeoniae Radix Alba (PRA), has long been used in traditional medicine systems to provide support for autoimmune diseases associated with inflammation. Based on further research on its preparation and mechanisms of action, TGP may eventually play a greater role in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world's healthiest teas and extracts, including Paeonia lactiflora, Cistus incanus, and Phyllanthus niruri.
