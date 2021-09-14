Death of Hercules wins Outstanding Achievement Award at Beyond the Curve Film Festival, Paris, France
The Women of Trachis with Ellen Lanese
We are honored to have esteemed filmmakers like you with us in our journey to democratize art. Let us raise a toast to the spirit of art, of rebellion, of never surrendering to the 'norm'”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
— Beyond the Curve International Film festival.
We are delighted to announce that our short film: The Death of Hercules starring Ellen Lanese won an Outstanding Achievement Award with Beyond the Curve International Film Festival in Paris, France. Designed by Jennifer Long. Directed and produced by Daniel P Quinn. Ms. Lanese appears as virtuoso solo performer in Sophocles' tragedy "The Women of Trachis."
"We are honored to have esteemed filmmakers like you with us in our journey to democratize art. As the season comes to an end, let us raise a toast to the spirit of art, of rebellion, of never surrendering to the 'norm'."
The New York Times
Your comment has been approved!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 2/2/21
The ancients have spoken to me since I directed Sophocles' ELEKTRA at Ramapo College, and THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS with Ellen Lanese playing all the parts in a virtuoso way that moved everyone who saw them. "Whiteness" is a foreign concept to me as a Grandfather emigrated from Italy and my Irish roots. I remember being discriminated against as a Northerner in VA and S. Carolina. We desperately need an awareness of Culture and History good and bad. There is no other.
View your comment
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/02/magazine/classics-greece-rome-whiteness.html#commentsContainer&permid=111389747:111389747
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here