Death of Hercules wins Outstanding Achievement Award at Beyond the Curve Film Festival, Paris, France

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc

We are delighted to announce that our short film: The Death of Hercules starring Ellen Lanese won an Outstanding Achievement Award with Beyond the Curve International Film Festival in Paris, France. Designed by Jennifer Long. Directed and produced by Daniel P Quinn. Ms. Lanese appears as virtuoso solo performer in Sophocles' tragedy "The Women of Trachis."

"We are honored to have esteemed filmmakers like you with us in our journey to democratize art. As the season comes to an end, let us raise a toast to the spirit of art, of rebellion, of never surrendering to the 'norm'."


The New York Times

danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 2/2/21

The ancients have spoken to me since I directed Sophocles' ELEKTRA at Ramapo College, and THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS with Ellen Lanese playing all the parts in a virtuoso way that moved everyone who saw them. "Whiteness" is a foreign concept to me as a Grandfather emigrated from Italy and my Irish roots. I remember being discriminated against as a Northerner in VA and S. Carolina. We desperately need an awareness of Culture and History good and bad. There is no other.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/02/magazine/classics-greece-rome-whiteness.html#commentsContainer&permid=111389747:111389747

About

Founder of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. Quinn has also been published by The NYTimes with Letters to the editor (1975-2020) and 85 blogs in 2020. His recent book: Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books) 2019 covers the immigrant story from Italy to Newark, NJ. ‌ His plays now comprise AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA with THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES and GLORIA V. (The Rise and fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) which was also published by Local Knowledge Press. Olympia Dukakis said your play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. " Theatre for the New City (TNC) with Mary Tierney read these plays as well in 2018. they also appeared in "Short Plays to Long Remember" which received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

