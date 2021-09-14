Woligo Partners with ManhattanLife to Provide Accident Insurance for Self-employed Workers and Small Business Owners
OKLAHOMA CITY, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo has partnered with ManhattanLife to provide Accident Insurance options to its users. Woligo's platform offers a variety of insurance, benefits, banking, and retirement solutions to independent workers and small business owners.
"Self-employed individuals and small business owners have many insurance needs," said Rich Datz, Woligo Venture Manager. "We are very pleased to partner with Manhattan Life to provide an easy-to- use online process for quoting and applying to help these professionals protect themselves and their families.”
“We are extremely proud of the product portfolio we have developed. We're helping small business owners and self-employed professionals level the playing field by offering their employees a competitive portfolio of coverage options,” said Earl Baxter, ManhattanLife Director of Marketed Products. “Our clients and their employees can then focus on the success of their business and careers rather than worrying about healthcare.”
Self-employed professionals and small business owners can easily obtain a price quote for Accident Insurance on the Woligo platform (www.woligonow.com) and apply in less than 10 minutes. Accident Insurance is based on fixed pricing. Plans range from ~$18 – $33 per month.
About Woligo
Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) is here for the self-employed professionals, small business owners, and anyone else who is the boss of themselves and their business. By pairing you with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions, we help you find stability while preserving the freedom and flexibility of your work-life world. We are part of the Cameron Group, along with INSURICA, First Fidelity Bank, American Fidelity, and other companies. Woligonow.com
About ManhattanLife
ManhattanLife is a group of six operating life and health insurance companies:
ManhattanLife Assurance Company--Individual Health & Worksite Markets
ManhattanLife Insurance Company--Medicare Supplement & Annuities
Family Life Insurance Company--Domestic Hispanic Market - Life Insurance, Medicare Supplement
Western United Life Assurance Company--Annuities
ManhattanLife of America Insurance Company--Medicare Supplement
Since 1850, these companies have provided secure and innovative life and health insurance products and services throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. www.Manhattanlife.com
