Quixy Ranked #1 No-Code Platform in G2’s Fall 2021 Momentum Report
Quixy has been ranked #1 No-Code, BPM, Workplace Innovation and Drag & Drop App Builder Platform in G2‘s Fall 2021 Momentum Report. Learn more.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, a cloud-based no-code Enterprise Application Development platform, has been ranked #1 No-Code Development, Business Process Management (BPM) Platform, Drag & Drop App Builder, and Workplace Innovation Platforms in G2‘s Fall 2021 Momentum Report.
G2’s Momentum Grid recognitions highlight the growth trajectory products had in their respective areas of operation in the past year. According to G2, “The Momentum Grid recognizes products that are on a high-growth trajectory based on customer satisfaction reviews, employee growth, and digital presence.”
Information from the Momentum Grid gives users a deeper understanding of the products that provide innovative technology and solutions that grow with the customer’s needs.
To add to this achievement, Quixy has also earned community review badges for “Highest User Adoption”, “Easiest Admin”, “Best Meets Requirements”, “Best Usability”, “Best Results” and “Most Implementable”.
Quixy has received similar recognition from G2 in its Summer momentum report. The platform was ranked No #1 in three categories, namely, No-code Development, Business Process Management, and Workplace Innovation, and have reviewed several community review badges. The overall satisfaction score has increased from 88 to 90 on a scale of 100.
Quixy differentiates itself from the competition by being an ‘Advanced’ No-Code Platform enabling business users to build complex and comprehensive enterprise-grade applications without writing any code. Founded in 2019, Quixy currently serves customers worldwide in over fifteen industry verticals, each having its unique requirements and use-cases.
“At Quixy, all of our efforts are guided towards making digital transformation easy for businesses by bringing in automation and enabling business users to build solutions to their problems on their own ten times faster without writing any code”, said Vivek Goel, Vice President, Marketing at Quixy. “Getting these recognitions from G2 for two quarters in a row highlights that Quixy has successfully been able to address the growing need for enterprise-grade grade solutions for organizations across industries with its easy-to-use no-code platform.”
Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms.
For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit https://quixy.com.
The G2 reports referenced in this press release are available for download using this link https://quixy.com/whitepapers.
