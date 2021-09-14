Nevoa Enters Sales Partnership with Avante Health Solutions, Strengthens National Reach to Healthcare Facilities
Nevoa Inc., a Gilbert, Arizona-based company, is announcing a new sales partnership with Avante Health Solutions, a single source provider of medical equipment sales, service, and refurbishing. This partnership allows Nevoa® to strengthen its sales reach through the established network and capabilities of Avante's sales team.
The agreement provides Avante the ability to offer a whole-room disinfection technology to their customers during this time of heightened attention on the health and safety of their facilities.
“We initially developed Nimbus to address the 1-in-20 patients that are impacted by Healthcare-associated Infections. However, COVID-19 has heightened the demand to change the status quo and identify new, automated technologies that are far superior to manual cleaning alone,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc. “We’re excited for the opportunity to expand our voice through a trusted partner, and provide this emerging technology to the healthcare community that needs it most.”
In addition to risks from COVID-19, every day patients, healthcare workers and staff are exposed to other deadly pathogens in hospitals and medical facilities. Nevoa’s robot, Nimbus™, disinfects surfaces and air in patient rooms, creating a pathogen-free environment for each newly-admitted patient. Nevoa’s partnership with Avante will get these life-saving robots into hospitals and into use quickly.
“Avante is committed to offering comprehensive medical equipment solutions that enable healthcare providers to deliver outstanding patient care and safety. Including new technologies in our portfolio, such as Nimbus™, expands our ability to fulfill that commitment,” said Steve Inacker, president and COO of Avante Health Solutions.
About Nevoa Inc. and Nimbus:
Nevoa (https://nevoainc.com), headquartered in Gilbert, Ariz., is focused on technology that eliminates pathogens in healthcare settings. Nevoa® invented Nimbus™, a robot that fogs Nevoa’s hospital-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant into a dense fog in an unoccupied patient room, post-discharge. The disinfectant reaches 100% of the surfaces in a room as well as the air. Nimbus automatically removes any remaining disinfectant solution through a rapid dehumidification process that makes the room immediately ready for the next patient. The process can reduce labor and room turnover time. It also prevents pathogen transfer, eliminating all human variability. This offers the benefit of significantly improved disinfection while freeing up staff for other duties. A university study showed that Nimbus is 300% more effective at disinfection than manual cleaning alone and resulted in 64% less labor per room.
Nevoa’s technology will play a significant role in reducing the spread of life-threatening infections, while creating efficiencies, and improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://nevoainc.com.
About Avante Health Solutions:
Avante is a single source provider of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, and radiation oncology equipment, including sales, service, repair, parts, refurbishing, and installation. Avante is making it easier and more affordable for every hospital, clinic, and medical practice to have the very best equipment, supplies and service. For more information, visit https://avantehs.com.
