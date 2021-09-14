Suspects Sought in Burglary Two Offenses in the First District

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the First District.

On Saturday, August 18, 2021, at approximately 12:46 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21116321

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

On Friday, August 27, 2021, at approximately 12:14 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21121317

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

On Friday, September 3, 2021, at approximately 2:50 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21125362

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: