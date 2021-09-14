Suspects Sought in Burglary Two Offenses in the First District
(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the First District.
- On Saturday, August 18, 2021, at approximately 12:46 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21116321
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
- On Friday, August 27, 2021, at approximately 12:14 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21121317
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
- On Friday, September 3, 2021, at approximately 2:50 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21125362
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: