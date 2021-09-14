Esports Publisher GGRecon Working with SCCG Management for US Partnership Operations

GGRecon and SCCG Management Logos GG Recon Logo on Dark Blue Tech Background

Esports And Gaming Publisher Plans To Expand Partnerships Into US

As we continue to grow, serving our customers with the content that they clearly love, we felt now was a good time to expand more of our offering into the US.” — Chris Young, Managing Director at GGRecon

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GGRecon, an esports and gaming publisher, has announced that they are expanding partnerships into the US with help from SCCG Management.

The media company is planning on focusing on US partnerships and commercial opportunities, which SCCG specialises in.

SCCG management will be assisting by managing GGRecon’s partnership operations, finding new and exciting clients, and assisting with commercial strategy.

GGRecon was founded in December 2019, and since its inception has had a heavy focus on esports. They cover titles such as VALORANT, CS:GO, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and many others.

As a result of ensuring they have high-quality content and a solid editorial strategy, GGRecon has seen their Page Views increase from 47k a month from when they started, to over 2.5 million a month in August 2021. In the last month alone, GGRecon’s Facebook Page has achieved nearly 251,000 reactions on their content, which is more than established brands such as GamesRadar+, GameByte, Eurogamer, and the official pages of Xbox, PlayStation UK, SEGA, and Epic Games. As it stands, their portfolio of social Pages equates to over 1.2m followers.

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specialises in esports, among other disciplines. The company consults with, and invests in, gaming clients worldwide in various casino development, internet gaming (iGaming) and gaming technology endeavours. Founder, Stephen A. Crystal, has spent over 20 years directly involved in all aspects of the casino and iGaming technology industry, including as an attorney representing public and private gaming companies, as a president and CEO of numerous casino holding and public gaming companies, and as an investor and advisor on over $4 billion dollars of project finance, mergers and acquisitions in the casino gaming space.

Chris Young, Managing Director at GGRecon, said: “We are thrilled to be working with SCCG management. As a well-respected and established company with someone like Stephen at the helm, we know that GGRecon’s future is in good hands. As we continue to grow, serving our customers with the content that they clearly love, we felt now was a good time to expand more of our offering into the US.

“The US is a market that we are keen to explore, as well as being able to show what GGRecon can do. Our audience is loyal and smart, which is a killer combination. We hope to be able to provide them with partnerships that are authentic as well as exciting.”

Founder of SCCG Management, Stephen A. Crystal, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Chris over the last couple of years, and watching their business grow in the UK. As we expected, the content resonates well within the US market, which represents the majority of the GGRecon traffic. We look forward to helping GGRecon extend its presence in the US.”

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About GGRecon

GGRecon is an esports and gaming publisher with the aim to inform, as well as entertain, their audience. With editorial content ranging from features, guides, opinion pieces, leaks, and trending esports news, their passion for the industry is palpable.

Since 2019, they have been a team of esports fans writing content for fans with the same enthusiasm, ensuring that all bases are covered. They now also have a video team, whose aim is to make original, high-quality content for esports fans all over the world.

Follow their social media accounts to keep up to date with GGRecon.

GGRecon Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/GGReconEsports

GGRecon Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/GGReconEsports

GGRecon Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/GGReconEsports

GGRecon YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/GGRecon

GGRecon TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@ggrecon

Rocket League Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/RLRecon

Call of Duty Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/CoDNewsRecon

VALORANT Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/VALORANTRecon.com

League of Legends Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/LoLRecon