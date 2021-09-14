Xcentric Mold and Engineering Launches New Design Platform and Resource Hub
The on-demand manufacturing leader unveiled a user-focused platform to optimize and accelerate the design process.
The product is an advanced design platform and resource hub supporting designers and engineers through the entire product lifecycle”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital manufacturing leader Xcentric Mold and Engineering have launched a new design platform and resource hub to support the product design process for their global customers.
“Twenty-five years ago, Xcentric was founded on the principle of optimizing the design process by accelerating the time it took to get parts and iterate designs. After being first in digital quoting and on-demand manufacturing, we continue to evolve to further support the product development process,” said Xcentric’s Matt McIntosh, CEO.
The updated platform has an intuitive user experience focused on design direction and optimizing the quoting experience by centralizing all services and resources, whether injection molding, rapid prototyping, CNC machining, or 3D printing, in one place.
“We surveyed our customers to better understand how to support them during the design process and built the new site around these needs,” said Ben Thompson, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Xcentric. “We then diligently tested and refined the system directly with our engineering customers. The product is an advanced design platform and resource hub supporting designers and engineers through the entire product lifecycle from initial design and quoting to rapid prototyping and production.”
With the launch, resources, like a digital Design for Manufacturability guide or Injection Molding Best Practices, have been expanded with new resources being developed constantly in conjunction with our customers to enhance the design experience and accelerate the product development cycle.
As COVID creates continued uncertainty limiting in-person collaboration and engagement, Xcentric rebuilt its platform to serve users where they are.
The updated digital platform is now live at xcentricmold.com.
About Xcentric Mold & Engineering
Founded in 1997, Xcentric is a leading provider of rapid manufacturing services including plastic injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D printing. Xcentric is made and located entirely in the USA with two Michigan-based facilities. Xcentric serves industries including medical, consumer, industrial, aerospace, defense, and automotive. Contact Xcentric at 586-598-4636. http://www.xcentricmold.com
